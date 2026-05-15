Dullboy Bar Invites Jersey City to Sip, Savor, and Socialize at the 'Pours at Pala' Courtyard Pop-Up

Dullboy Pala Bar Jersey City Dullboy's Outdoor Pala Bar Jersey City Dullboy Pala Bar Jersey City Premium Cocktails Dullboy's Bar & Restaurant Small Bites Jersey City Dullboy's Outdoor Pala Bar & Restaurant Vinyl DJ Jersey City

Jersey City pop-up at Dullboy Bar with mezcal, natural wine, vinyl DJ sets, thrift shopping, and social networking at Pours at Pala.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dullboy Bar, the city’s beloved downtown cocktail lounge and culinary hotspot, is hosting its much-anticipated bi-yearly networking bash: “ Pours at Pala .” The event will take place on Saturday, May 23rd, from 1-5PM, at the Pala Bar located in Dullboy's lively courtyard in Downtown Jersey City.Pours at Pala is the ultimate pop-up playground, bringing together the best in cocktails, food, culture, and community. The event will be packed with amazing vendors, fellow enthusiasts, and an unbeatable lineup of premium pours:* Zinacatán: Small-batch, artisanal mezcal* Chinola: Sip Award-winning, fresh fruit liqueur* Zev Rovine Selections: Purveyor of natural wine, pure sake, and unique artisanal spirits* Mezcal Derrumbes: Producers of rare artisinal mezcalsThis event will also feature clothing pop-ups by Big Sis Thriftz and Canon&Co, while, Offline Records will be spinning vinyl to set the vibe with laid-back beats and chill energy.Follow @dullboybar for updates and sneak peeks. At this event, people come to pour, play, and party at Pala! Space is limited, and reservations are required. To RSVP, please email hello@dullboybar.com. Ticket prices are $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.About Dullboy BarDullboy Bar is a highly-rated cocktail bar and restaurant in Jersey City , celebrated for its inventive drinks, stylish atmosphere, and elevated comfort food. A local favorite, it blends classic hospitality with modern flair, making every visit feel vibrant, memorable, and delicious.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.