Walton County Offers Day-Use Entry to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Walton County – 05/14/26 – Walton County is once again offering complimentary day-use entry to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Walton County Tourism is covering day-use fees to highlight the amenities and variety of eco-tourism experiences available in South Walton. This year marks the 12th year of admission coverage for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the 10th for Grayton Beach State Park.

“Walton County’s state parks offer a unique way to experience our destination, bringing together our beaches, trails and coastal dune lakes in one place,” said Matt Algarin, tourism director for Walton County. “This program creates additional opportunity for visitors and residents to explore and enjoy everything these parks have to offer.”

Enhanced access to the parks will be available this year via Walton County Tourism’s Beach Tram. This service provides a convenient and eco-friendly way to enjoy the parks without worrying about parking, helps reduce traffic congestion and protects the natural surroundings along the way. More information about tram routes and schedules will be posted on WaltonTransportation.com when available.

“We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with the state parks and to Rep. Shane Abbott who worked diligently with us and at the state level to expand access,” Algarin said.

Free entry to the two parks is available during regular hours, typically 8 a.m. to sunset. This year’s program starts on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 22, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.