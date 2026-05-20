Naveen Sridhar, Author of Vinoda's Vengeance: An Indo-Greek Story, Honored as Book Excellence Award Finalist

Naveen Sridhar Vinoda's Vengeance

Vinoda's Vengeance by Naveen Sridhar recognized for outstanding writing and market appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naveen Sridhar is a multi-award-winning author whose work powerfully bridges cultures, disciplines, and eras. Born in India and now based in Germany, he holds a Ph.D. in chemistry and engineering and built a distinguished career as a research scientist before turning his analytical precision toward storytelling. A rare creative force, Sridhar is also a trained entertainer and the author of a respected guide to ventriloquism, reflecting a unique blend of intellectual rigor and artistic versatility.

Fluent in eight languages and widely traveled, Sridhar brings remarkable depth and authenticity to his writing. His books—including Starlight in the Dawn, Vinoda’s Vengeance, Candlelight in a Storm, and A Hittite and a Shaman—are known for their meticulous research and vivid storytelling. His award-winning memoir, Candlelight in a Storm, a tribute to his late wife’s life in wartime and divided Germany, stands as both a historical account and a deeply personal legacy. His novels are celebrated for their rich historical insight and compelling human narratives, positioning him as a distinctive and powerful voice in contemporary literature. Guided by the belief that history extends beyond kings and battles, Sridhar is committed to bringing forward the voices that might otherwise be forgotten.

This one-on-one interview shares Naveen’s background and experience writing Vinoda's Vengeance: An Indo-Greek Story.

Tell us about Vinoda's Vengeance: An Indo-Greek Story.

Step into the powerful and rarely explored Indo-Greek world of 143 BCE, where empires collide, philosophies clash, and one woman’s destiny will defy them all.

Vinoda is no ordinary actress. When her breathtaking performance in a daring production of Antigone captures the attention of royalty, she is thrust from obscurity into the dangerous inner circle of King Menander’s court. Admired by Queen Agathokleia. Desired by Prince Herodes. Watched by those who fear her rising influence.

But beneath her growing fame lies a past she cannot escape, and a vow she cannot break.

Driven by vengeance, yet entangled in a forbidden love, Vinoda must navigate a world ruled by power, politics, and patriarchy. As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, she faces an impossible choice: fulfill her mission, or risk everything for a love that could destroy her. Caught in a web, she must make an impossible choice that will change her world forever.

What inspired you to write Vinoda's Vengeance: An Indo-Greek Story?

The inspiration for Vinoda’s Vengeance goes back to my school days, when fragments of ancient history first caught my attention, particularly the philosophical dialogue of the Milinda Panha and a classroom story set in the Indo-Greek world that left me unsatisfied. Years later, those early impressions resurfaced and aligned with my fascination for classical drama, especially the works of Sophocles, ultimately shaping the foundation for this novel.

I was driven by a desire to explore the intersection of cultures at a time when Greek and Indian civilizations didn’t simply clash, but coexisted and influenced one another in profound ways. What began as a response to a simplistic story from my youth evolved into a far more layered narrative, one that examines identity, conflict, and the complexities of human choices within a richly imagined historical world.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

Although I have received other awards for my previous books, this is the greatest award of my life, not just as an honor, but as a powerful catalyst for growth. Beyond the credibility it brings, the award has opened doors to meaningful visibility, marketing opportunities, and ongoing support that continue to elevate my work and expand my reach as an author.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

A lifelong commitment to inquiry, both scientific and human, shapes my writing. As a research scientist, I developed a rigorous approach to exploration and detail, which I later carried into storytelling. I began with a guide to entertainment, followed by an award-winning biography of German women after World War II, which sparked a passion for uncovering lived experiences through research. That foundation led me into historical fiction, with novels set in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, and ultimately Vinoda’s Vengeance.

At the heart of my work is a question that has stayed with me since my school days: what about the lives of ordinary people? While history often centers on kings and conquerors, I have always been drawn to the untold stories of those who lived in their shadow. This perspective, influenced in part by my late mother, a recognized author in India, runs through all my writing, blending meticulous research focusing deep on human experience.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

Morals, social norms, government regulations, and beliefs are all guidelines, not absolute laws of nature. In moments of crisis, anyone can find themselves facing impossible choices, left to fend for themselves with no clear answers.

That’s why I urge readers to look beyond judgment and consider the unseen pressures behind every decision. In a world shaped by uncertainty, the real question is not what we would do, but whether we can truly judge what others have done.

Purchasing the Book

Vinoda's Vengeance: An Indo-Greek Story has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “With masterful historical detail and emotional depth, Naveen Sridhar crafts an immersive, thought-provoking novel where every choice carries profound consequences.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Vinodas-Vengeance-Indo-Greek-Naveen-Sridhar/dp/B0DNWBJCN7

To connect with Naveen and learn more about his work, visit: naveen@sridhar.de. You can also follow him on Facebook.

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