Tony Jeton Selimi’s 'Climb Greater Heights' Wins Top Prize at the Book Excellence Awards

Tony Jeton Selimi Climb Greater Heights

Climb Greater Heights by Tony Jeton Selimi recognized for outstanding writing and market appeal from thousands of books submitted in the Book Excellence Awards.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Jeton Selimi is a global authority in transformation and precision, advising ultra‑high‑net‑worth individuals, senior executives, and trailblazing entrepreneurs on how to break through ceilings and scale to new heights.

As a transformational life strategist and business growth expert, Tony specializes in aligning human behavioral science and AI‑enabled strategies to drive exceptional achievement, authority, and fulfillment in today's complex global economy. He is widely respected for empowering elite leaders to master personal and professional complexity, navigate disruption, and architect sustainable legacies that endure. Known as the “DIOR of personal development,” he integrates strategic vision and neuroscience with personal mastery, helping people convert obstacles into catalysts for exponential growth.

Tony is the multi-award-winning author of five bestselling books: A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable® Code, A Path to Excellence and Climb Greater Heights. He is also a sought-after global speaker and TEDx presenter who has been featured by major media networks including ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS. He has also appeared as a featured expert in several award-winning documentary films.

This one-on-one interview shares Tony’s background and experience writing Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance.

Tell us about Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance.

True success doesn’t come from doing more. It comes from becoming more.

Climb Greater Heights is the definitive roadmap for entrepreneurs and leaders navigating today's fast‑changing, AI‑driven global economy. The book introduces my revolutionary 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method®, a replicable system that has helped CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the globe, master their mindset, scale their ventures, and build legacy-driven empires without burning out.

Inside the book, you’ll learn how to:

✓ Craft a purpose-driven business that aligns with your values and vision

✓ Rewire your mind to build unshakable confidence and turn setbacks into scalable opportunities

✓ Build magnetic authority, credibility, and global influence

✓ Build a market-driven ecosystem of products for sustainable growth and profitability

✓ Master sales, publicity, and strategic partnerships to exponentially accelerate your success

Drawing on decades of real‑world experience, validated systems, and case studies from leaders worldwide, the book equips readers to align their vision, scale with confidence, and create lasting impact. More than a business manual, it's a roadmap for turning ambition into a legacy of significance.

What inspired you to write Climb Greater Heights?

Climb Greater Heights was born at the crossroads of two powerful realities: my personal journey of rising from homelessness to building a seven‑figure, purpose‑driven enterprise, and the recurring struggles I've witnessed over decades of mentoring entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries across the world. I've worked with doctors and scientists confronting burnout, CEOs navigating turbulence and crisis, and entrepreneurs pursuing bold ambitions while grappling with self‑doubt and uncertainty.

I intended to distill complex principles of business growth, authority‑building, and credibility into clear, actionable truths, equipping readers with the tools and resources they needed to build enduring businesses and meaningful legacies, even amid rapid AI‑driven disruption.

Ultimately, this book is a testament to the power of human potential as well as a promise kept to my younger self: a boy who refused to give up, chose courage over circumstance, and dared to dream far beyond what seemed possible.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

Twelve years ago, armed with nothing but a pen, notebook, and resilience forged through overcoming life's toughest adversities, I embarked on a journey to create something that could make a tangible difference: a book capable of transforming even one person's life. Writing A Path to Wisdom from the confines of my studio apartment without knowing a thing about publishing was an act of pure faith, fueled by a vision to inspire global change. That leap of courage became the foundation for the work I do worldwide today. Winning a Book Excellence Award for Climb Greater Heights, my latest bestseller, reinforces the impact of this journey in ways I never imagined.

The Book Excellence Awards stood out for their meticulous selection process, international reach, and commitment to amplifying transformative works that drive measurable impact across industries. Receiving this award for Climb Greater Heights proves that the book's teachings: crafting magnetic authority, building robust ecosystems for sustainable growth, mastering sales, publicity, and partnerships, and more, are equipping leaders with the tools necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly changing world.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and changemakers often wrestle with a familiar set of challenges: standing out in crowded markets, becoming recognized authorities in their fields, attracting ideal clients, scaling sustainably, and breaking through mental and operational plateaus. These aren't just business obstacles, they reflect deeper human struggles such as fear, self‑doubt, burnout, and self-imposed limits. After working with thousands of leaders worldwide, I've learned that real breakthroughs require more than tactics, they demand integrated systems that unify clarity, credibility, and resilience.

My understanding of this began early.

Growing up in a small town in North Macedonia and working in my family's restaurant during school holidays in Bosnia, I learned discipline on the farm and business fundamentals in the restaurant: serving customers, managing money, and understanding operations amid uncertainty. At nineteen, conscripted into the Yugoslav army during wartime, I learned survival. I arrived in London with nothing, endured homelessness, rejection, and identity crises, and worked multiple jobs to fund my education, eventually graduating with honors and leading billion‑pound technology transformations. After redundancy in 2009, I answered my true calling: empowering others to climb their own summits. Over 29,000 hours of coaching and mentoring later, I decoded universal patterns in human behavior, leadership, and potential. Developing my trademarked systems and frameworks became my way of ensuring others could rise faster and further than I once did.

Ultimately, my work isn't just theory, it's based on my lived experience helping leaders architect lives and ventures that are not only successful, but profoundly significant.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

Your business is a reflection of who you are, and how far you can climb is directly linked to your ability to harmonize vision, values, and execution.

Climb Greater Heights is an invitation to rise beyond the limitations holding you back, and deliberately architect a business that creates impact, builds credibility, and leaves a lasting legacy.

It serves as a roadmap to becoming a meaningful voice in your industry (the go‑to expert) grounded in hard‑earned lessons from my own journey of moving from homelessness, redundancy, and scarcity to global recognition, alongside guiding professionals from diverse backgrounds to leave the 9‑to‑5, build profitable, purpose‑driven businesses, and achieve profound mental and emotional breakthroughs.

At its core, this work is about discovering what becomes possible when business is designed as a force for both meaningful profit and profound purpose.

Purchasing the Book

Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, Google Play, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Climb-Greater-Heights-Accelerate-Significance-ebook/dp/B0FH9D8FD3/

To connect with Tony and learn more about his work, visit: https://tonyselimi.com and follow him on LinkedIn, Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tonyjselimi) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyJetonSelimi).

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