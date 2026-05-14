California hosts the President of Catalonia for 40th anniversary of bilateral engagement

Through today’s historic visit, California and Catalonia reaffirm their partnership and recognize these milestones as an opportunity to deepen cooperation under the framework of the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding to:

Collaborate to advance innovation-driven sectors, including technology, agriculture, research, and entrepreneurship;

Strengthen trade and investment ties, supporting businesses and job creation in both regions;

Support joint efforts on climate action, clean energy, and sustainable resource management;

Promote knowledge exchange between institutions, universities, and industry leaders.

How we got here

California has long been a key player on the international stage — from taking joint action on climate change to identifying new pathways and partnerships for sustained economic growth. During the Newsom Administration alone, California has formed 42 international partnerships that lay critical groundwork for our continued economic success, as well as prioritizing workers and businesses that benefit from these new opportunities.

Golden State and Global Partnerships

United Kingdom (2026) : California and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development together. The memorandum of understanding builds on an already strong history of cooperation, and focuses on areas for collaboration including clean energy technologies, climate resilience, decarbonizing transportation, and protecting the natural environment.

Chile (2025) : California and Chile signed a memorandum of understanding regarding exchanging information, developing best practices, and cooperating on methane emissions reduction. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas and the partnership between California and Chile opens up new opportunities for both partners to cooperate on methane reduction in waste, agriculture and energy sectors.

Colombia (2025) : California and Colombia signed a partnership to advance joint efforts on forest conservation, methane reduction, climate resilience, and clean energy development. The memorandum of understanding deepens coordination on protecting the Amazon, strengthening biodiversity, and expanding nature-based climate solutions that support sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Nigeria (2025) : California signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria on sustainable urban transportation, green ports, low-carbon transportation fuels, climate adaptation, methane detection and abatement policies, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, and academic exchange and university partnerships. The partnership will build upon our shared commitment to sustainable growth, accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation, and expand opportunities for the next generation.

Brazil (2025) : Governor Newsom signed a declaration of intention with the Brazilian federal government on innovation, as well as a partnership with the State of Pará to strengthen cooperation on wildfire prevention and response — enhancing forest monitoring, identifying areas most at risk, and sharing research and expertise to improve firefighting and emergency management. In September 2025, California announced a new partnership with Brazil to advance market-based carbon pricing programs, clean transportation expansion, including zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon fuels, and strengthen air quality management through enhanced monitoring and regulatory controls. The partnership also focuses on the conservation of 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030, including nature-based solutions and biodiversity protection.

Kenya (2025): California signed a partnership focused on cutting pollution and supporting trade. The partnership advances medium and long-term low carbon-development, policy research, development, and innovation in sustainable land use and urban planning that resides long commutes, and urban sprawl, while promoting integrated land use and transport systems.

Noord-Holland (2024) : California and Noord-Holland signed a Letter of Intent advancing next-generation air mobility—from drones to zero-emission aircraft. Joint innovation missions are producing pilot projects that inform California’s Advanced Air Mobility Implementation Plan and readiness for major global events.

Australia (2023) : California signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia that helped inform the country’s first-ever vehicle emissions standards through input from the California Air Resources Board. The California Public Utilities Commission and California ISO have also advised Australia on electricity market reform to better align incentives for renewable energy.

British Columbia (2023) : California and British Columbia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual wildfire assistance that is delivering results. British Columbia sent incident management experts to support California’s Palisades Fire in 2025, while CAL FIRE deployed personnel during B.C.’s 2025 fire season. These exchanges established a lasting framework for cross-border wildfire support.

China (2023) : California signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai to advance cooperation cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.

Denmark (2021) : California and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on groundwater mapping, leak detection, and water efficiency has modernized California’s data systems and informed key state programs, like the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey. Danish technologies and expertise have helped strengthen drought and water-supply resilience statewide.

Mexico (Baja California & Sonora): California signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora to advance zero-emission freight corridors, clean ports, and battery manufacturing — strengthening North American supply chains and workforce readiness. Joint forums have already produced new research collaborations and training programs advancing clean-tech

California is filling the leadership void

As Donald Trump abandons America’s allies and dismantles federal climate and economic leadership, Governor Newsom is filling the void.

California continues to stand as a strong subnational partner, through its ongoing work to engage with partners, improve trade, cut pollution, create good-paying jobs, and lead the clean energy economy. Governor Newsom knows that climate action goes hand in hand with economic dominance.

California remains the model for climate action — helping build the largest domestic and international network of subnational climate cooperation in the world.