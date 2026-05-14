CITY OF CARSON WINS NAGC BLUE PENCIL & GOLD SCREEN AWARD FOR FIRST TIME IN CITY HISTORY

L-R: Danielle Hasley, City of Carson PIO Analyst; Margie Revilla-Garcia, City of Carson PIO Manager; and Leslie Gervasio, NAGC President.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson’s Public Information Office won a prestigious Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Award during a ceremony held May 12, 2026, at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Greater Palm Springs, California. Peer judges reviewed 322 projects from all levels of government, including federal, state, county, local, military, and tribal agencies. This esteemed award is a significant honor, as entries are evaluated by subject matter experts who uphold the highest standards of communication principles.“The City of Carson continues to set the standard as the ‘Jewel of the South Bay,’ and this first-ever national recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our entire team. I am incredibly proud of our staff and grateful to our community for their continued support as we celebrate this historic milestone together,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.Today, Carson’s Public Information Office is making a national mark by creating a new legacy for the city. Carson was recognized for its Short Public Service Announcement produced during a landmark shift for public safety. As the city transitioned from a "Safe and Sane" designation to a total ban on all fireworks, it launched its first-ever "Zero Tolerance" Fireworks PSA. This campaign was a masterclass in inter-agency collaboration, uniting the city, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department under a single, authoritative message. The campaign featured high-visibility street banners and a "United Front" featuring key public safety leadership.The City of Carson has a rich history of Public Information Officers making an indelible mark on the field. Paul B. Clark, the city’s first long-time Public Information Officer, served for 16 years and was a founding figure of the Southern California Association of Public Information Officials (SCAPIO), which later became the statewide organization, California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO). Following his passing, the Paul B. Clark Award was established in 1985 to honor his legacy.The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) presented 102 awards across 31 categories during the ceremony.“The National Association of Government Communicators congratulates the recipients of this year’s highly competitive Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards,” said NAGC President Leslie Gervasio. “These honorees represent the very best in public service communication, demonstrating exceptional creativity, clarity, and impact in the way they inform and engage the public.”About the National Association of Government Communicators The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the practice of government communications. Established in 1976, NAGC provides government communicators at all levels with the resources, tools, and networks they need to excel in their careers.About the City of Carson Known as the “Jewel of the South Bay,” the City of Carson is a 20-square-mile charter city in Los Angeles County celebrated as one of Southern California’s most diverse communities. Since its incorporation on February 20, 1968, Carson has evolved into a premier destination, famously becoming the first municipality to sign on as an official venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In a historic milestone that coincides with the city’s upcoming 60th anniversary, Carson will host five key sporting events: track cycling, rugby sevens, tennis, field hockey, and archery

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