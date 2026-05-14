Mission to Create Inclusive Spaces Reflected in Book Aunt Hazel’s Fifth Rule of Magic by Aunt Hazel’s Witchcraft Project

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aunt Hazel ’s Witchcraft Project LLC presents Aunt Hazel’s Fifth Rule of Magic, an illustrated fiction book that combines storytelling with hand-drawn artwork.The book is set in a fictional courtroom where magical characters come together to discuss a case involving a young dragon and an ancient black cat. The story uses this setting to explore simple ideas such as fairness, responsibility, and the ways people can see the same situation differently.The book mixes writing and illustrations throughout. Different sections use different art styles, and some characters and visuals recur across different parts of the story. The format encourages readers to move through the book at their own pace and notice details along the way.The story also includes small creative influences inspired by places such as Japan and Northeast Baltimore. These are used as inspiration within the fictional world and are not meant as a direct representation.Alongside the main story, the book includes detailed illustrations, repeating visual symbols, and character-driven scenes. Some parts also include puzzle-like elements that connect different sections of the book.The book is connected to the ongoing work of Aunt Hazel’s Witchcraft Project LLC, a community craft store and makerspace focused on reusing, recycling, and repurposing materials. The space is open to children and families who want to take part in creative activities using shared materials and tools.It also reflects the same approach in printed form. Any proceeds linked to the project are intended to support community workshops, open studio sessions, and creative learning programs.A representative connected with the project said the book is part of the group’s effort to connect storytelling with hands-on creativity. Statements attributed to the project reflect its official view of its creative work.Aunt Hazel’s Fifth Rule of Magic is an illustrated fiction book for readers who enjoy imaginative stories, detailed artwork, and non-traditional storytelling styles.About Aunt Hazel’s Witchcraft Project LLCAunt Hazel’s Witchcraft Project LLC is a community space focused on reuse, recycling, and repurposing materials to support accessible creativity. Through inclusive programming, sustainable materials, and community-centered values, it offers shared art spaces, workshops, and programs where children and families can gather, make, and thrive.Media Contact:Title: Aunt Hazel’s Fifth Rule of MagicIllustrator: Irenie J. DontplayGenre: Illustrated Fiction / Experimental Fiction / Picture BookWebsite: https://www.aunthazels.net/ For more information, visit the official website or learn more about the community programs offered by the organization.

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