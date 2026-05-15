Top Las Vegas Electrician, Ampere Electric, Inspires Next Generation at Goynes Elementary Career Day

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Ampere Electric Electricians - Career Day Goynes Elementary School Career Day Goynes Elementary School North Las Vegas Ampere Electric Cyber Truck Shane Viggiani | Owner Ampere Electric

Top-ranked Ampere Electric inspires students at Goynes Elementary Career Day with hands-on circuitry demos, a custom Cybertruck, and heavy equipment tours.

The skilled trades are the backbone of our community, and it is incredibly rewarding to show these kids that being an electrician is a high-tech, hands-on, and highly rewarding career path,” — Shane Viggiani

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, the largest electrical installation services company in Las Vegas, recently took a break from powering the city to empower the next generation at Goynes Elementary School's Career Day in North Las Vegas.

Aiming to spark interest in the skilled trades, the Ampere Electric team set up an immersive, interactive booth designed to give students a real-world look at what it takes to be a professional electrician. The company’s expansive display went far beyond standard presentations, featuring hands-on educational stations and an up-close look at the trade's cutting-edge equipment.

Students had the opportunity to learn the basics of circuitry at a custom-built, interactive electrical panel demonstration. The team also brought the fun with Ampere-branded cornhole games and a fully stocked tent featuring company merchandise and giveaways for the students to take home.

A major highlight for the kids was the equipment showcase. Ampere Electric brought their custom-wrapped company vehicle—a distinctive Cybertruck—alongside a commercial scissor lift, giving students a firsthand look at the heavy machinery required for high-reach commercial electrical installations and large-scale projects.

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our community, and it is incredibly rewarding to show these kids that being an electrician is a high-tech, hands-on, and highly rewarding career path," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "We loved seeing their faces light up when they interacted with the electrical panels and saw the machinery. Giving back to our community and inspiring the next generation of tradesmen and tradeswomen is a core part of who we are at Ampere."

Ampere Electric's participation at Goynes Elementary highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement and educational outreach across the entire Las Vegas valley.

For more information about Ampere Electric and their residential and commercial services, visit ampereelectricnv.com.

About Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric is a licensed electrical contractor in Las Vegas offering commercial and residential electrical installation and repair service valley wide. Ampere Electric is the largest electrical installation services company in the valley and offers 24/7 emergency electrical service. Ampere Electric has been ranked No. 5 in the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountains list for 2026– the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Rocky Mountains. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship, transparency, and community safety, Ampere Electric provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical services, from panel upgrades and lighting installations to emergency repairs.

Shane Viggiani | Owner 🔌 Ampere Electric

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