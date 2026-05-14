Braid Health Sets a New Standard for Online Radiology Second Opinions for MRI, CT Scan, and X-Rays

Patients Searching for How to Get an MRI or Radiology Second Opinion Online Now Have a $199 Option With Fast Turnaround and No Referral Required

Most patients don't know they have the right to a second opinion on their imaging, and getting one online should be as easy as uploading a file.” — Kevin Quennesson, Braid Health CEO/Cofounder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braid Health is raising the bar for online radiology second opinions, giving patients a faster, more accessible way to get expert MRI, CT scan, and X-ray re-reads from board-certified US radiologists. Through its online platform, patients can securely upload imaging, receive a specialist review, and get a written second opinion with annotated findings within days for a flat $199 fee and no referral required.For patients searching for how to get an MRI second opinion online, how to get a radiology second opinion online, or what an MRI second opinion costs, Braid Health offers a straightforward alternative to the traditional hospital process.The service is designed for patients who want expert radiology review without the friction that often comes with hospital scheduling, referral requirements, and unclear pricing. By making online radiology second opinions easier to access, Braid Health gives patients a practical option when they want more clarity before surgery, treatment, or follow-up care.Why Patients Choose Braid for an MRI Second Opinion OnlineGetting an MRI second opinion online has historically meant navigating hospital referral systems, waiting weeks, and paying out-of-pocket costs that can exceed $1,000. Braid Health eliminates all three barriers.Patients upload their DICOM files - full MRI sequences, CT scan slices, or X-ray images - directly through the platform. A board-certified radiologist performs a sequence-by-sequence re-read and delivers a written radiology second opinion with annotated findings. Patients who want more clarity on a diagnosis, want to confirm a treatment recommendation, or simply want another expert review of imaging results can use Braid without starting over inside a hospital system."Most patients don't know they have the right to a second opinion on their imaging - and getting one online should be as easy as uploading a file," said Kevin Quennesson, Braid Health CEO/Cofounder. "We built Braid to make expert radiology review more accessible, more affordable, and faster for patients who need answers."How to Get a Radiology Second Opinion Online in Three StepsFor patients researching how to get an MRI second opinion or radiology second opinion online, Braid Health's process is straightforward:1. Upload your imaging. MRI, CT scan, X-ray, or ultrasound files uploaded securely through braid.health. DICOM format supported.2. Get matched with a board-certified radiologist. Braid's network of US board-certified radiologists covers a broad range of imaging types and clinical areas.3. Receive your written radiology second opinion. Annotated findings, comparison to prior imaging where available, and a clear summary - delivered within days with fast turnaround and no referral required.Patients use online second opinion radiology services for many reasons: confirming an initial diagnosis, reviewing unexpected findings, preparing for a specialist visit, or getting more confidence before making a major care decision. Braid's goal is to make that process simpler, faster, and more transparent. MRI Second Opinion Cost : $199 Flat, No SurprisesOne of the most common questions patients ask is: what does an MRI second opinion cost? At Braid Health, the answer is $199 flat for a full expert re-read - no hidden fees, no facility charges, no insurance required.A traditional in-person radiology second opinion can cost $500 to over $1,500 and require a new referral. Braid's online MRI second opinion service gives patients access to board-certified radiologist review at a lower, transparent price point.Online Radiology Second Opinion Coverage Across Imaging TypesBraid Health's online radiology second opinion service covers MRI second opinion reviews, CT scan second opinion reviews, X-ray second opinion re-reads, and ultrasound second opinion reviews across a wide range of clinical use cases.About Braid HealthBraid Health connects patients with board-certified US radiologists for expert re-reads of MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound results. FDA-cleared. $199 flat. No referral required. Available at braid.health.

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