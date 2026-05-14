Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: May 14, 2026 State Department of Transportation Starts Project to Replace Nearly Century-Old Bridge in Chautauqua County Work Underway on Bridge Carrying State Route 5 Over Canadaway Creek in Town of Dunkirk New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a project to replace the nearly 100-year-old bridge carrying State Route 5 (Great Lakes Seaway Trail) over Canadaway Creek in the Town of Dunkirk, Chautauqua County. The new structure will modernize the crossing and enhance safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians along this scenic Lake Erie corridor. State Route 5 is a scenic route along Lake Erie used primarily by people who live in the area, sightseers, and some commercial truck traffic. “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s historic investment in infrastructure across New York State, we are replacing this nearly century-old bridge to ensure long-term safety and reliability for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians in Western New York,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project reflects our strong, generational commitment to replacing aging infrastructure with new, modern structures that will serve travelers for generations.” The project includes construction of a new 115-foot-long by 43-foot-wide bridge with one lane of traffic in each direction, along with new eight-foot shoulders to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians. The project also includes work to stabilize the banks of Canadaway Creek to minimize erosion. The adjacent Canadaway Creek Nature Sanctuary will not be impacted by the project. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The bridge will be closed to all traffic for approximately four months starting May 15 but is scheduled to reopen before the Labor Day holiday weekend. Posted detours will be in place for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, and delays should be expected. Chautauqua County Executive Paul “P.J.” Wendel said, “Modernizing the Route 5 bridge over Canadaway Creek is another important step in strengthening infrastructure across Chautauqua County. Investments like this improve safety, support our communities, and help ensure our transportation network remains strong and reliable for years to come.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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