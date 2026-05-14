Surrey Hospitals Foundation and Simon Fraser University Partner to Advance Health Research and Innovation in Surrey

Erin Morantz, Vice-President, Advancement and Alumni Engagement, SFU. Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation. Dugan O’Neil, Vice-President, Research and Innovation. Dr. Jason Chan, Neurologist at the Fraser Health Movement Disorders Speaking Panel - Erin Morantz, Vice-President, Advancement and Alumni Engagement, SFU. Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation. Dugan O’Neil, Vice-President, Research and Innovation. Dr. Jason Chan, Neurologist at the Fraser Health Movement Disorders

By bringing philanthropy alongside research and innovation, we are supporting an ecosystem where discovery is embedded directly in care.” — Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SURREY, BC — 14 May 2026, Surrey Hospitals Foundation (SHF) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) have established a partnership to strengthen health research and innovation across Surrey and the South Fraser region, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Surrey Hospitals Health & Research Network (SH Network), launched earlier this year.“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a stronger, more connected health system in Surrey. By bringing philanthropy alongside research and innovation, we are supporting an ecosystem where discovery is embedded directly in care. Aligning academic expertise with clinical priorities and community investment allows us to accelerate innovation and ultimately improve health outcomes for people across our region,” said Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation.Philanthropy plays a critical role in making this possible. Together, through this partnership, we are committing to establish a dedicated fund though philanthropic investments and strategic partnerships, ensuring our teams have the sustained support they need to innovate, collaborate, and continuously improve care in Surrey.Demand for health care continues to rise across the region. Surrey Memorial Hospital, the regional anchor for Fraser Health Authority’s South Fraser region, saw over 180,000 emergency department visits last year, the highest in B.C. With major expansions underway, including the new Surrey Hospital & BC Cancer Centre, the region is expanding an ecosystem of care designed to meet the needs of a growing patient population.“At SFU, we care deeply about the health of the communities we serve,” says Dugan O’Neil, Vice-President, Research and Innovation. “This partnership connects our researchers directly with the people delivering care in Surrey and at our new School of Medicine—so together, we can help turn new ideas into better outcomes for patients across the province.”The SFU School of Medicine will welcome its inaugural class of future doctors in August 2026, the first new medical school in Western Canada in nearly 60 years. This partnership builds on the school’s momentum and reflects a shared commitment to advancing applied, hospital-embedded research that supports improved health outcomes in one of Canada’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions.“This new partnership with Surrey Hospitals Foundation creates exciting opportunities to raise funds to support hospital-based researchers and research infrastructure to the benefit of students, researchers, clinicians and, ultimately, patients, enhancing the health care system in Surrey and beyond,” says Erin Morantz, Vice-President, Advancement and Alumni Engagement, Simon Fraser University.As the first academic partner within the SH Network, SFU joins a coordinated, foundation-led initiative designed to support embedding research directly into hospital environments and strengthen collaboration across clinical, academic, and philanthropic sectors. This model enables research to be conducted directly where care is delivered, ensuring that innovation and talent development are embedded within the health care system.“Research is fundamental to how we improve care as health care providers,” said Dr. Jason Chan, movement disorders neurologist at the Fraser Health Movement Disorders Program. “In conditions like Parkinson’s disease, where there is still much we don’t fully understand, research advances treatments and outcomes. Partnerships like this are critical. They connect researchers with the funding and support needed to advance their work, ultimately improving care and quality of life for patients and their families.”Surrey Hospitals Foundation and Simon Fraser University are connecting health care, academia, research, and philanthropy to strengthen a connected ecosystem of care across Surrey and the South Fraser region. By advancing collaboration, innovation, and training within hospital environments, this partnership will help grow research capacity, attract and retain talent, and improve care for patients and communities across the region.About Surrey Hospitals FoundationSince 1992, we’ve worked to ensure that every investment leads to better care, better access and better outcomes across the South Fraser region.As the recognized health care foundation for the City of Surrey, Surrey Hospitals Foundation unites donors, health partners and community to drive innovation and improve care across all major health facilities including Surrey Memorial Hospital, the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, and the new Surrey Hospital now under construction among other specialized sites.About Simon Fraser UniversitySFU is a leading research university, advancing an inclusive and sustainable future. Over the past 60 years, SFU has been recognized among the top universities worldwide in providing a world-class education and working with communities and partners to develop and share knowledge for deeper understanding and meaningful impact. Committed to excellence in everything we do, SFU fosters innovation to address global challenges and continues to build a welcoming, inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. With campuses in British Columbia’s three largest cities—Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver—SFU has 10 faculties that deliver 368 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs for more than 37,000 students each year. The university boasts more than 200,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

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