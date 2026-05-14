Slovenia is ranked among the more successful countries in terms of quality of life indices

SLOVENIA, May 14 - The document "Quality of Life in Slovenia – Development Report 2026" by IMAD indicates that, while Slovenia continues to enjoy a high quality of life, growing global pressures, demographic changes, limited flexibility and insufficient investment in the future are hindering the full realisation of its development potential.

In its annual Development Report, IMAD monitors the implementation of the Slovenian Development Strategy 2030, adopted by the Government at the end of 2017; its central objective is to ensure a high quality of life for all through balanced economic, social and environmental development. "The quality of life is high and shows a positive trend, both in the short and long term," said Peter Wostner of IMAD, summarising the report's key findings.

As he explained, Slovenia continues to be ranked among the most successful countries in the EU in terms of most quality-of-life indices. Life satisfaction has reached its highest level yet, and healthy life years remain above the EU average. With high employment, rising income, low income inequality and relatively effective social security systems, living conditions are quite favourable.

Nevertheless, the risk of social exclusion has been on the rise since 2021, particularly among the most vulnerable demographic groups where various forms of deprivation overlap. The report notes that access to housing is becoming more difficult and the quality of education is also deteriorating.

Alenka Kajzer, Acting Director of IMAD, said that the report offers a balanced set of policies and guidelines designed to help Slovenia transition from a country that merely implements policies to one that creates them.

She believes that decisive action is needed in several areas if Slovenia is to maintain prosperity and ensure successful development. She emphasised the need to strengthen the development and availability of human capital, improve living conditions for all generations and speed up the transition to a low-carbon society. This, she said, can be facilitated by accelerating productivity growth, improving the institutional environment and making public finances more development-oriented.