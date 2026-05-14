Full-Circle Promotion: Recruiter Pins New Rank on Soldier He Enlisted 11 Years Ago

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Recruiting Battalion soldier was promoted from sergeant to sergeant first class May 1 during a ceremony on the front steps of the Richmond Federal Building. Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Bailey received his new rank from the man who first brought him into the Army in April 2015 out of the Chicago Military Entrance Processing Station: Sgt. Maj. Arlondo Sutton. Sutton was serving as a sergeant first class when he originally recruited Bailey. Capt. Taylor Anctil officiated the ceremony, which was attended by members of the battalion headquartered at the federal building. During the pinning, Sutton noted that it is a rare occurrence for a senior noncommissioned officer to have the opportunity to promote their own recruit. He shared remarks reflecting on who Bailey was when he first entered the military, the advice he provided him at the start of his career, and how much the soldier has grown over the past 11 years. Bailey originally began his military career as a combat engineer before transitioning into the recruiting field in 2020. In his brief speech following the promotion, Bailey credited his former recruiter with shaping his trajectory in the military. He stated that Sutton changed his life and was the primary reason he ultimately chose to follow in his footsteps and become a recruiter. Following his promotion, Bailey is anticipating a new assignment as the station commander of the Littlecreek Recruiting Station.