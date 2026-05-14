Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms recognizes 2026 DAISY Award Winners for excellence in nursing care

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms recognized two nurses with the 2026 DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses during a ceremony held May 12, honoring their compassion, professionalism and commitment to patient-centered care.

Lt. Isabel M. Jackabon, an emergency department nurse from Burke, Virginia, and Lt. j.g. Duane Aldous V. Daquioag, a nurse assigned to the maternal infant nursing department from Long Beach, California, were selected as this year’s award recipients for the impact they have made on patients, families and fellow staff members throughout the command.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors nurses who demonstrate extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care. Established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after his death from complications related to an autoimmune disease, the DAISY Foundation was created to recognize the nurses who profoundly impacted his care and supported his family during his hospitalization. Today, healthcare organizations around the world participate in the program to celebrate nurses who go above and beyond in caring for others.

At Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, the award highlights the vital role nurses play in supporting both the Defense Health Agency healthcare mission and Navy Medicine’s operational readiness mission. Supported by Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, the hospital provides care to warfighters, beneficiaries and families while helping maintain medically ready forces and ready medical forces across the high desert region.

For Jackabon, the recognition reflected the dedication and compassion she strives to bring to patient care every day.

“It means recognition of hard work, and that I am treating my patients the best I can in every situation,” said Jackabon. “I always try to be as kind and understanding as possible, treat them like they are my own family.”

Jackabon serves in the emergency department at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, where she regularly works as either the division officer or charge nurse. In a fast-paced clinical environment where every moment can matter, she said consistency, compassion and teamwork remain central to how she approaches patient care.

“I work in the emergency department at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, as either the divisional officer or the charge nurse,” said Jackabon. “No matter what I am there, pretty much every day.”

Despite receiving one of the command’s highest nursing recognitions, Jackabon said she never sought recognition for her efforts and was humbled to learn she had been nominated and selected.

“I am unsure why I was selected; I try to work hard in the shadows as I don’t like the limelight,” she said. “I am grateful for my name being submitted, and truly surprised I was selected.”

She encouraged fellow nurses to continue leading through kindness and professionalism, even during difficult or demanding days.

“Keep working hard and be kind, because it makes a large impact on those around you,” Jackabon said. “Even when you think you’re just trucking along on your own, people are watching and seeing the effort you put towards your job here and away from the hospital.”

Daquioag, who serves as a nurse in the maternal infant nursing department, said receiving the DAISY Award validated the years of dedication and sacrifice he has invested into his nursing career.

“It means a lot,” said Daquioag. “Being recognized means that all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve poured into my career has been paid off. I’m grateful and truly honored and I am happy to make a difference in patients’ lives.”

Working in maternal and infant care requires both clinical expertise and compassion during some of the most important moments in a family’s life. Daquioag said he believes compassion and communication are among the most important parts of nursing care.

“To be honest, I have no idea,” Daquioag said when asked why he believed he was selected. “I know I enjoy interacting with patients and helping them become comfortable throughout the whole process. I was actually surprised that I was nominated and selected as a winner.”

Daquioag credited the support and mentorship of his fellow nurses as an important part of his professional growth and success.

“Be compassionate and take the time to listen and have conversations with patients,” he said. “But I could not have done it without the guidance and help from my fellow nurses.”

Nurses throughout Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms support a broad range of healthcare operations, from emergency medicine and inpatient care to preventive medicine and operational readiness support for service members assigned to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and surrounding tenant commands. Their work directly contributes to Navy Medicine’s mission of ensuring medical readiness of warfighters.

The DAISY Award ceremony served as part of the command’s broader recognition of Nurses Week and the Navy Nurse Corps’ longstanding tradition of service, leadership and compassionate care across military medicine.

By recognizing nurses such as Jackabon and Daquioag, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms continues to highlight the professionalism, clinical excellence and empathy that remain essential to military healthcare and the readiness of the joint force.