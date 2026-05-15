Nexford University and UPI Study Sign Articulation Agreement to Help Learners Graduate Faster and at Lower Cost

Formal partnership gives learners access to nearly 70 ACE and NCCRS-recommended transfer credit courses aligned directly to Nexford undergraduate programs

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexford University and UPI Study today announced a signed Articulation Agreement, effective April 24, 2026, establishing a formal transfer credit pathway for learners pursuing undergraduate degrees at Nexford.

Under the agreement, Nexford evaluates UPI Study courses carrying ACE and NCCRS credit recommendations for transfer credit toward its undergraduate programs. Learners can choose from nearly 70 Nexford-aligned courses spanning business, computer science, AI, math, science, and social sciences — completing them fully online, at their own pace, before or during enrollment at Nexford.

The pathway is designed to give working adults, career changers, and busy learners a smarter, faster route to a degree. Rather than starting from zero, learners can enter Nexford with credits already in hand, reducing both time to graduation and total cost.

"At Nexford, we believe the path to a degree should fit the life you already have, not the other way around," said Dr. Ann Larson, Chief Academic Officer at Nexford University. "This partnership with UPI Study gives learners a credible, recognized way to build toward their degree before they ever enroll. That's the kind of access we were built to create."

UPI Study offers self-paced, ACE and NCCRS-recommended college-level courses starting from $89 per month, a significant contrast to the $300 to $600 per credit hour cost typical of traditional community college alternatives. Learners can complete individual courses, earn an official transcript, and submit credits directly to Nexford for evaluation.

The full course equivalency guide, mapped directly from Appendix 1 of the signed agreement, is available at https://www.upistudy.com/pages/nexford.



About Nexford University

Nexford University is a modern, AI-first university headquartered in Washington, DC, built around career outcomes over outdated traditions. Learners complete real-world projects, integrate AI as a strategic capability, and graduate with skills employers use today. Nexford's programs are fully flexible and designed for working adults balancing careers, families, and ambition. Learn more at https://www.nexford.edu.



About UPI Study

UPI Study offers ACE and NCCRS-recommended college-level courses accepted at 2,100+ universities. Self-paced, fully online, with no deadlines or campus required. Learn more at https://www.upistudy.com.



Media Contact

Ragen Dodson

pr@nexford.edu

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