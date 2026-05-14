RIA participates in local Economic Review Luncheon panel

Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Joe Parker joined regional business leaders Wednesday as a featured panelist at the Quad Cities Business Journal’s Annual Economic Review Luncheon, offering insight into the Arsenal’s growing economic footprint and its role in the region’s long‑term economic outlook.

The panel brought together leaders from several major Quad Cities industries to discuss their organizations’ missions, capabilities, workforce composition, and expectations for the coming year.

Parker highlighted the Arsenal’s position as one of the region’s largest employers and a critical contributor to the Quad Cities economy. During the discussion, Parker emphasized the significance of the recent $100 million federal investment directed toward sustaining and modernizing Rock Island Arsenal.

“We've been around since 1862,” said Parker, referring to the Arsenal. “The investment ensures we have the ability to modernize our buildings and industrial capabilities, many of which are specifically within the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.”

He noted that the funding will help position the installation to better support Army readiness while also creating opportunities for local businesses and skilled workers.

“One of the things that I've been charged with from my boss Maj. Gen. Shirley is to be an integral part of the Quad Cities community and let that community know what we have available to them,” said Parker. “We try and get as much interaction and build relationships with our surrounding community. This can be through formal agreements with municipalities and intergovernmental support agreements to looking for opportunities to connect with businesses in the area.”

Parker also outlined the challenges facing the installation, including the need to maintain a highly specialized workforce and to modernize legacy infrastructure. Still, he described the Arsenal’s outlook as optimistic, citing expanding partnerships, continued federal support, and the installation’s unique manufacturing and logistics capabilities.

“The Arsenal has been a cornerstone of this region for more than 160 years,” Parker said. “With the new investments and the continued dedication of our workforce, we’re building the foundation for the next generation of capabilities that will benefit both the Army and the Quad Cities community.”

The luncheon drew civic, business, and nonprofit leaders from across the region, underscoring the community’s strong interest in economic conditions and collaborative growth. Organizers said the insights shared by panelists, including Parker, reflected both the challenges and the resilience that define the Quad Cities economy heading into the coming year.