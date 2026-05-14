H'ATINA Releases Official Video for Soulful New Single 'Higher' from CHEMISTRY

H'ATINA Explores Love and Emotional Growth in New Video "Higher"

Higher’ is about rising above the noise and embracing love, faith, and purpose. I want every listener to feel empowered, healed, and inspired to elevate their life.” — H'ATINA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles soul artist H’ATINA has released the official video for her single “Higher,” featured on her project CHEMISTRY, produced by international R&B producer Soki. Blending Soul, R&B, and Jazz influences, the record delivers a message centered on love, emotional growth, and connection.“Higher” explores the reality of relationships that may have become stagnant over time while encouraging couples to revisit the foundation of their love story and elevate it to deeper levels of romance, passion, and commitment. Built around the theme that love is worth the wait, the song combines heartfelt songwriting with H’ATINA’s smooth vocal delivery and emotionally driven performance style.The newly released video reflects the simplicity and sincerity of the record. Set against natural outdoor landscapes, the visual follows H’ATINA walking peacefully through the day while allowing the rhythm and message of the song to remain the central focus. The visual presentation complements the song’s reflective tone and reinforces its message of intentional love and emotional renewal.“Higher” is one of the featured records from CHEMISTRY, a six-song project that highlights H’ATINA’s ability to merge classic soul traditions with contemporary R&B and jazz textures. Produced entirely by Soki, the project presents a collection of songs rooted in storytelling, love, healing, and authentic musical expression.Known for her soulful vocals and intentional artistry, H’ATINA continues to build an international audience through music that connects emotionally across cultures and genres. Her collaboration with producer Soki brings a polished contemporary R&B influence to CHEMISTRY while maintaining the timeless essence of soul music.The official video for “Higher” is now available on YouTube.

H'ATINA Ft. SOKI- HIGHER

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