Jordan’s Way Nears Historic $15 Million Milestone for Animal Shelters During 40-Shelter Tour Across In 30 Days

Kris Rotonda expected to surpass landmark fundraising total live while visiting 40 shelters in 30 days across the Southeast.

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan's Way , is on the verge of reaching a historic milestone: $15 million raised for animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States.Rotonda is currently less than $150,000 away from the milestone as he embarks on one of Jordan’s Way’s most ambitious tours yet—visiting and fundraising for 40 shelters in 30 days across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.Inspired by his late rescue dog Jordan, Kris launched Jordan’s Way to help underfunded shelters turn attention into donations, adoptions, and lifesaving visibility. Since 2020, the organization has visited more than 2,000 shelters, funded over 500 organizations, and helped drive more than 80,000 adoptions nationwide.“I have created a completely new model for animal welfare fundraising,” said Rotonda. “We show up, go live, and turn community support into immediate impact for shelters and the animals who need them most.”Known for his “telethon-meets-reality-show” fundraising style, Rotonda hosts high-energy livestreams featuring games, challenges, pies in the face, and real-time audience participation. Individual events routinely raise between $10,000 and $150,000 in just a few hours.The $15 million milestone is expected to be reached live during the May tour, offering a powerful moment for supporters and media to witness a grassroots movement achieving a fundraising total typically associated with major national nonprofits.Why It MattersAnimal shelters across the country continue to face overcrowding, limited resources, and increasing numbers of long-term residents. Jordan’s Way provides a critical lifeline by delivering both immediate funding and heightened adoption visibility.Media OpportunitiesLive and remote interviews with Kris RotondaOn-location coverage during tour stopsMilestone coverage as the $15 million mark is reachedB-roll and photos from fundraising events nationwideFor more information visit www.jordanswaytour.com About Jordan’s WayJordan's Way is a national animal welfare fundraising movement founded by Kris Rotonda to help underfunded shelters turn attention into donations, adoptions, and lifesaving visibility. Inspired by Kris’s late rescue dog Jordan, the organization travels across all 50 states hosting high-energy live fundraising events that combine storytelling, entertainment, and real-time audience engagement. Since launching in 2020, Jordan’s Way has raised more than $14 million for over 500 shelters and rescues, helped drive more than 80,000 adoptions, and become a powerful force for long-term shelter animals nationwide.

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