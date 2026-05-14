Rodent Infestations Can Increase Hantavirus Exposure Risk in Homes and Buildings

The goal is not to create panic. The goal is to stop activity in the affected area, control the source, avoid stirring up particles, and handle cleanup with proper disinfection” — Chuck Gilpin

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodent infestations can create more than property damage and unpleasant odors. In certain situations, mice, rats, and other rodents may also increase the risk of exposure to hantavirus, a rare but serious virus associated with infected rodent urine, droppings, saliva, and nesting materials.Hantavirus exposure most often occurs when contaminated rodent waste or nesting material is disturbed and tiny particles become airborne. This can happen during sweeping, vacuuming, demolition, cleanup, moving boxes, entering closed storage areas, or disturbing old nesting sites in cabins, sheds, garages, warehouses, attics, crawlspaces, barns, and vacant structures. The CDC advises avoiding contact with rodent urine, droppings, saliva, and nesting materials, and identifies rodent control and exclusion as the primary prevention strategy.A rodent problem does not mean panic is necessary. It does mean the affected area should be treated with caution. Dry sweeping, dry vacuuming, or stirring up contaminated debris can increase exposure risk. The safer approach is to avoid disturbing the material until the area has been ventilated, protected, wetted with an appropriate disinfectant, and cleaned using proper methods.“Rodent waste inside a structure should never be treated like ordinary dust,” said Chuck Gilpin , president of Gulf States Clean Guard in Mandeville, Louisiana. “The goal is not to create panic. The goal is to stop activity in the affected area, control the source, avoid stirring up particles, and handle cleanup with proper disinfection.”Hantavirus is primarily associated with rodent-to-human transmission. Rodents can carry the virus without appearing sick and may shed it through urine, droppings, and saliva. Exposure can occur through inhalation of contaminated particles, direct contact with contaminated surfaces followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, ingestion of contaminated food or water, or rarely through bites or scratches.In the United States, hantaviruses are not known to spread from person to person, according to CDC clinical guidance. A separate hantavirus known as Andes virus, associated with South America, can rarely spread between people through close contact, but the rodents that carry Andes virus have not been found in the United States.For homes and businesses, the concern usually begins with evidence of rodents. Droppings, urine stains, nesting materials, chewed packaging, gnaw marks, scratching sounds, damaged insulation, and strong odors may indicate activity. These signs are especially important in closed or rarely used spaces where waste may have accumulated over time.Cleanup should begin only after the area has been approached safely. The CDC recommends using rubber or plastic gloves, spraying urine and droppings with a bleach solution or EPA-registered disinfectant until very wet, allowing proper soak time, wiping up the material, and placing waste in a covered garbage container. The CDC also advises against sweeping or vacuuming dry rodent waste because that can place particles into the air.Disinfection is only one part of the process. Rodent access must also be addressed. Entry points around doors, vents, utility lines, crawlspaces, rooflines, garages, foundations, gaps in siding, and openings around plumbing or electrical penetrations can allow rodents to enter. If entry points remain open, cleanup may be followed by new contamination.Food sources should also be controlled. Open food, pet food, bird seed, garbage, crumbs, and stored materials can attract rodents. Cleaning and disinfection may reduce contamination in the affected area, but rodent prevention also requires removing what attracted the rodents in the first place.Professional cleanup may be appropriate when contamination is widespread, located inside HVAC areas, present in insulation, found in commercial spaces, connected to water damage, or discovered in an area where regular occupants may include children, older adults, medically vulnerable individuals, or employees. Large infestations can involve hidden contamination behind walls, under equipment, inside storage rooms, or in ceiling spaces.Gulf States Clean Guard uses EPA-registered antimicrobial cleaning and surface protection products as part of disinfection and surface sanitation work. EPA-registered products have formal registration numbers and must be used according to label directions, including contact time, surface type, and application method. EPA guidance emphasizes checking product registration information and following label directions when selecting disinfectants for specific pathogens.Some antimicrobial surface protectants may provide longer-term microbial control on treated surfaces when applied according to product label directions. These products are intended to support surface sanitation and microbial growth control after proper cleaning has occurred. They do not replace rodent exclusion, waste removal, moisture control, or safe cleanup procedures.Health symptoms after possible exposure should be taken seriously. Hantavirus infections are rare, but they can become severe. Early symptoms may include fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, followed in some cases by breathing difficulty. Medical care is important when symptoms develop after possible rodent waste exposure. WHO notes that hantavirus pulmonary syndrome symptoms can begin within a broad window after exposure and may progress to respiratory distress.A rodent infestation inside a structure requires a calm, organized response. The affected area should not be swept, vacuumed, or disturbed while dry. The source should be identified, access should be limited, contaminated materials should be handled carefully, disinfection should follow label directions, and rodent entry points should be sealed.Hantavirus exposure risk is not a reason for alarm in every rodent situation, but rodent waste should be handled with respect. Immediate attention, safe cleanup, proper disinfection, and prevention of future rodent entry can help reduce risk and restore safer indoor conditions.

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