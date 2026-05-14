U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to Join Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the 5th Annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference

Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to welcome Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference next week in Anchorage.

As part of a trip covering several days across Alaska, Secretary Burgum’s participation in the conference for the second year in a row reflects the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to advancing Alaska’s vast energy and resource potential.

“Alaska is tremendously fortunate to have Sec. Doug Burgum at the helm of the Department of Interior. He has already delivered on several promises to Alaska, and I’m looking forward to him joining me on stage at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference to share what’s next for unleashing Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential,” Gov. Dunleavy said.

“Honored to join Governor Dunleavy at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference next week in the great state of Alaska, a central pillar of American Energy Dominance and long-term energy security,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Under President Donald J. Trump, Interior remains fully committed to unleashing Alaska’s vast energy potential to lower costs for American families and secure an energy independent future for the United States and our allies. Looking forward to the visit and continuing our work with local partners to advance the Trump administration’s energy priorities, which reinforce Alaska’s vital role as a leading domestic energy producer and a strategic global energy hub.”

Sec. Burgum will take the stage with Governor Dunleavy on Tuesday, May 19 for the lunch plenary presentation, moderated by Veriten Founder and CEO Maynard Holt.

The fifth annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference will bring together energy industry leaders, policymakers, investors and researchers from at least 35 U.S. states and 10 countries.

Key topics covered by nearly 100 speakers from May 19-21 will include liquefied natural gas and North Slope development, advanced nuclear power, the future of renewables, rural energy solutions, critical minerals, carbon capture and storage technologies, and much more.

Conference registration and the full agenda are available at alaskasustainableenergy.com.