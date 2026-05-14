Grand Canyon North Rim Reopens to Visitors Tomorrow Morning

Park Officials strongly encourage all North Rim visitors to plan ahead and be self-reliant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PHOENIX (May 14, 2026) — Following extensive restoration work, Grand Canyon National Park officials will officially open the gate to the iconic park’s North Rim tomorrow (May 15) at 6 a.m., signaling the start of the area’s annual summer visitor season.

Although the North Rim closes for the winter and reopens in late spring every year, this year’s gate raising takes on special significance, as it marks the first time the public has been granted access to the area since the Dragon Bravo Fire swept across the region last year.

“As an international symbol of Arizona, the reopening of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim this year holds special significance. It reflects the resilience of the landscape and the tireless dedication of the teams working to restore access to this iconic part of the park,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This is a proud moment for all Arizonans, and I’m thrilled that visitors from near and far can once again experience the awe-inspiring beauty found only here.”

Helpful Planning Tips for Visitors:

While the reopening is a major milestone for Northern Arizona, the National Park Service (NPS) emphasizes the North Rim is operating in a limited-services capacity.

If You Go:

###

Media Contact: Josh Coddington, (480) 438-4700, [email protected]

About the Arizona Office of Tourism: The Arizona Office of Tourism works to strengthen and grow Arizona’s economy through travel and tourism promotion, positioning Arizona as the leading tourism destination for domestic and international travelers. In 2024, tourism employed more than 193,800 Arizonans and contributed over $4.3 billion in tax revenue to our federal, state and local economies.