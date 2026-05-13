FSU LAW STUDENTS EARN PRESTIGIOUS FELLOWSHIPS ACROSS ALL THREE BRANCHES OF FLORIDA GOVERNMENT

FSU Law students also earned a significant share of placements with the Supreme Court of Florida, with five of the nine fellows selected statewide coming from the College of Law. (Photo by FSU College of Law)

Students from the Florida State University College of Law have been selected for some of Florida’s most competitive public service fellowships, earning placements across the executive, judicial and legislative branches of Florida state government.

This year, five FSU Law students were selected for Class XXI of the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows; five of the nine students chosen statewide for the Florida Supreme Court Fellows Program come from the college; and all eight participants in the Florida House of Representatives Legislative Fellows Program are FSU Law students.

“Together, these placements highlight the college’s longstanding role in preparing students for leadership in public service,” Dean Erin O’Hara O’Connor said. “Being located in the heart of the state capital gives our students unparalleled access to the institutions and leaders shaping the law. These fellowships allow our students to move beyond the classroom and engage directly in the work of government across all three branches, gaining experience that prepares them to lead from day one.”

For decades, FSU College of Law has served as a pipeline for leaders in Florida, the third largest state in the nation, and beyond, equipping graduates with the skills, insight and professional connections needed to navigate complex legal and policy challenges.

Gubernatorial Fellows

Five FSU Law students were selected for the highly competitive Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Class XXI, one of the state’s most prestigious public service leadership programs. The yearlong fellowship places emerging leaders within top state agencies for immersive, hands-on experience in policymaking, public administration and government operations.

This year’s FSU Law Gubernatorial Fellows include:

2L Cole McLellan — Florida Department of Law Enforcement

3L Alexa Kays — Florida Department of State

2L Lucas Piroli — Executive Office of the Governor, Office of General Counsel

2L Andrew Otanes — Florida Department of Commerce

2L Kate Rumisek — Florida Department of Corrections

The program allows students to work alongside senior leaders in various state agencies. The fellows will conclude the program with a formal presentation of their policy research findings and recommendations directly to the state’s senior leadership.

McLellan says his experience at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been a great learning opportunity. He split his semesters, first working in the Cyber Division and then in the Office of the General Counsel, giving him interdisciplinary experience throughout his fellowship.

McLellan discussed the advantages of participating in the program alongside seven other FSU students, noting they support one another and maintain a sense of accountability.

“It is reassuring because we are bouncing what we’re feeling off each other, and it keeps our motivation going,” McLellan said. “It’s definitely nice to have people to talk to that are right there with you.”

Piroli said working at the General Counsel’s office provides valuable experience with a wide range of legal issues.

“This is a prestigious program, and getting to work in the government for the third-largest state in the country is just really special,” Piroli said. “It’s a great administration, and I’m really proud to be able to serve Florida and contribute and to learn from some impressive leaders.”

Florida Supreme Court Fellows

FSU Law students also earned a significant share of placements with the Supreme Court of Florida, with five of the nine fellows selected statewide coming from the College of Law.

The program provides students with hands-on experience supporting the court’s work while also offering mentorship from justices and their clerks.

This year’s placements include:

2L Haven Branca with Justice Renatha Francis

3L Mason Bennett with Justice Meredith L. Sasso

3L Sheldon Burnell with Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz

2L Zenani Johnson with Justice Jorge Labarga

3L Steven Wiktorski with Justice Adam S. Tanenbaum

Located just steps from the court, FSU Law provides students with unique access to Florida’s highest judicial body, creating opportunities for direct engagement that extend beyond the classroom.

Burnell says being a part of the Florida Supreme Court Fellows Program was truly the highlight of his time in law school.

“Serving as Chief Justice Muñiz’s Fellow gave me the opportunity to work closely with the Chief Justice and his outstanding staff, connect with the Associate Justices of the Court, and contribute to work involving cases before Florida’s highest court,” he said.

Burnell gained additional opportunities while in the program, such as observing oral arguments, which gave him a firsthand look at the appellate judicial decision-making process.

Branca shared her experience with Justice Renatha Francis, noting that her time serving as a Florida Supreme Court Fellow was among the most meaningful and rewarding of her time at FSU Law.

“I am incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to learn from Florida’s leading legal minds, observe oral arguments, and gain insight into the judicial decision-making process,” Branca said. “I am especially grateful for the mentorship and support of Justice Francis and the outstanding team in her chambers, as well as for the opportunity to work alongside such exceptional fellow students.”

Branca recognized that the unique opportunity to work alongside Justice Francis was made possible by FSU Law’s strong reputation and its proximity to our state’s highest court.

Florida House of Representatives Legislative Fellows

Through the Florida House of Representative Legislative Fellows Program, all eight fellows selected for the 2025–26 academic year are FSU Law students, an uncommon distinction that reflects the college’s strength in preparing students for leadership in public service.

This year’s Fellows include:

2Ls Kennedi Ray, and Zack “Gambill” Dallas — Commerce Committee

3L Sarah Augustine — Health & Human Services Committee

2L Teddy Fronczak — Judiciary Committee

2L Juan Castro Jordan — Majority Office

2L Andrew Louis — Minority Office

2L Patricia Waltz — Rules & Ethics Committee

2L Amy Kurtz — Ways & Means Committee

Established in 1967 through legislation sponsored by Lawton Chiles, the program provides graduate students with a unique opportunity to engage directly in the legislative process and gain insight into the inner workings of state government.

Augustine was placed in the Health & Human Services Committee and expressed that the Florida House of Representatives Legislative Fellows program placed her at the center of real legislative work at the Capitol.

“I had the privilege of analyzing bills with direct consequences for Floridians, including legislation establishing a statewide Parkinson’s disease registry that will improve data collection, expand research and ultimately better the lives of patients and families across Florida,” she said. “For any law student interested in public service, this program is where policy becomes real, and the legislative process comes to life.”

Waltz shared her experience in the Legislative Fellowship Program as a pivotal point in strengthening her research, communication and professional writing skills while allowing her to see how policy decisions are developed, debated and refined within a complex environment.

“My experience in the Florida House Fellowship Program with the Rules and Ethics Committee gave me firsthand insight into the legislative process, committee procedures and the standards that guide the state legislature,” Waltz said.

To learn more about the FSU College of Law and its offerings, visit law.fsu.edu.