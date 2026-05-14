SPIRIT’S COLLAPSE MAY OPEN NEW LEGAL FRONT AS CREDITORS LINE UP

As Spirit Airlines moves through its final bankruptcy filing and liquidation, the next wave of fallout may shift from stranded passengers to the courts, but not in the way vendors, airports, aircraft lessors or customers might expect.

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