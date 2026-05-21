Beachcomber Adds Trauma Therapy with Eric Bricker, LMHC — Available at Residential and Intensive Outpatient Programs

Beachcomber Intensive Outpatient program Eric Bricker Licensed Trauma Therapist

Beachcomber Rehabilitation and Beachcomber IOP now offer trauma therapy and prolonged grief treatment to help clients break the revolving door of recovery.

At Beachcomber, we have seen too many people work hard to get sober only to be pulled back into the revolving door of recovery by grief, loss, and trauma they never had the space to process.” — Executive Director Jim Bryan

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beachcomber Rehabilitation announced the addition of Eric Bricker, LMHC, CAP, EMDR, as its new trauma therapist. Trauma therapy is now offered across all three Beachcomber locations: Beachcomber Rehabilitation, the organization’s residential facility in Delray Beach; Beachcomber IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) in Boynton Beach; and Beachcomber IOP in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With Bricker on the clinical team, Beachcomber clients now have access to dedicated trauma therapy in Boynton Beach, trauma therapy in Fort Lauderdale, and residential trauma therapy at Beachcomber Rehabilitation in Delray Beach, integrated directly into the organization’s addiction treatment programs.The expansion reflects a clinical shift across the addiction-treatment field: unresolved trauma, prolonged grief, and unaddressed loss are now widely recognized as primary drivers of relapse. By bringing a dedicated trauma therapist into both Beachcomber Rehabilitation’s residential program in Delray Beach and Beachcomber IOP’s outpatient programs in Boynton Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the organization is equipping clients at every level of care to face and process the experiences that keep them stuck in the cycle of substance use. “At Beachcomber, we have seen too many people work hard to get sober only to be pulled back into the revolving door of recovery by grief, loss, and trauma they never had the space to process,” said Executive Director Jim Bryan, Beachcomber Rehabilitation. “Adding a trauma therapy specialty to our addiction treatment programs, and bringing in a clinician of Eric Bricker’s caliber, gives our clients the chance to face what is underneath the addiction and finally move forward. We are grateful to offer this to the individuals and families who trust us with their recovery.”Why Trauma Therapy Belongs Inside Addiction TreatmentSubstance use disorder treatment professionals have long recognized that unresolved grief and trauma complicate recovery, particularly during the first year. Historically, those issues were tabled for aftercare. Emerging research, and the formal addition of Prolonged Grief Disorder (PGD) to the DSM-5-TR by the American Psychiatric Association in March 2022, has shifted that thinking. Concurrent treatment of substance misuse and prolonged grief is now considered a meaningful predictor of sustained recovery. Bricker’s grief and trauma process groups at Beachcomber give clients a structured, paced opportunity to begin uncovering their grief history alongside others with relatable experiences. Topics include grieving the loss of loved ones, grieving the loss of dreams, and grieving the loss of the addictive lifestyle itself.About Eric Bricker, LMHC, CAP, EMDREric Bricker is an accomplished South Florida psychotherapist and behavioral health consultant who has practiced as a therapist since 1995 and operated his private practice since 2007. He specializes in the treatment of anxiety, depression, relationship issues, substance misuse, grief and loss, anger management, and related traumas. His career spans community mental health, residential addictions treatment, Native American behavioral healthcare administration, and private practice. Bricker also provides behavioral health program consultation, counselor training, and graduate-level instruction, and offers specialty clinical training to psychotherapists. He is the host of The Good Counsel Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.Credentials:Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC)Certified Addiction Professional (CAP)EMDRIA Certified EMDR TherapistCertified Grief Recovery SpecialistCertified Anger Management SpecialistQualified Mental Health Intern SupervisorAbout Beachcomber Rehabilitation and Beachcomber IOPBeachcomber Rehabilitation is a residential addiction treatment facility located in Delray Beach, Florida. Beachcomber IOP operates two intensive outpatient locations, in Boynton Beach and Fort Lauderdale, providing structured outpatient care for clients stepping down from residential treatment or entering treatment at the outpatient level. Together, Beachcomber Rehabilitation and Beachcomber IOP combine evidence-based clinical care with a trauma-informed approach that now includes dedicated trauma therapy in Boynton Beach, trauma therapy in Fort Lauderdale, and residential trauma therapy in Delray Beach. Programs address the full continuum of recovery, from medical detox and residential rehabilitation through intensive outpatient care and aftercare — with an emphasis on treating addiction alongside the underlying grief, loss, and trauma that drive it.LocationsBeachcomber Rehabilitation (Residential) — Delray Beach, FLBeachcomber IOP (Intensive Outpatient) — Boynton Beach, FLBeachcomber IOP (Intensive Outpatient) — Fort Lauderdale, FLLearn more or schedule an assessment: https://thebeachcomberrehabilitation.com/

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