Smart Strategic Marketing Introduces a New Era of 'Live Travel Commerce' at Tianguis Turístico 2026

Jorge Cadena, President and CEO, launching Tripify.live in Tianguis 2026 Live TV and Streaming Studio Inside the Expo Area

Tripify.live and an integrated AI-powered ecosystem position the company as a global innovator transforming travel marketing “From Inspiration to Reservation”

The future belongs to intelligent ecosystems capable of inspiring travelers, connecting suppliers, generating networking opportunities and converting interest into measurable sales in real time.” — Jorge Cadena, CEO of Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry rapidly evolving through artificial intelligence, live commerce, personalization and digital connectivity, Smart Strategic Marketing, led by President & CEO Jorge Cadena, is emerging as one of the most innovative forces redefining the future of travel marketing in the Americas.

During the historic 50th edition of Tianguis Turístico México in Acapulco, Smart Strategic Marketing officially introduced: Tripify.live the company’s groundbreaking “Live Travel Commerce” platform designed to transform how destinations, hotels, tourism boards, travel advisors and travel brands connect directly with consumers in real time.

The launch marked one of the most innovative activations presented at Tianguis, helping transform the traditionally B2B event into a hybrid experience capable of reaching consumers directly through live streaming, television broadcasting, AI-powered travel discovery and interactive booking experiences.

A New Category: Live Travel Commerce™

Tripify.live introduces a new category within global tourism: “Live Travel Commerce™”

The platform combines:

• live streaming

• real-time travel promotions

• destination showcases

• AI-driven personalization

• interactive video commerce

• direct booking opportunities

• supplier presentations

• travel advisor engagement

• and measurable ROI

into a single ecosystem designed to move travelers seamlessly: “From Inspiration to Reservation.”

“Travel marketing can no longer depend only on static advertising or disconnected digital campaigns,” said Jorge Cadena, President & CEO of Smart Strategic Marketing. “The future belongs to intelligent ecosystems capable of inspiring travelers, connecting suppliers, generating networking opportunities and converting interest into measurable sales in real time.”

Results Achieved at Tianguis Turístico 2026

Through the Destino Shop Live activation powered by Tripify.live, Smart Strategic Marketing helped pioneer one of the most ambitious live commerce tourism initiatives presented in Mexico.

The project integrated:

• live TV broadcasting

• streaming commerce

• destination promotions

• interactive tourism content

• supplier interviews

• and direct consumer engagement

while showcasing travel offers and experiences from destinations and tourism providers across Mexico.

Among the achievements highlighted during the activation:

• millions of viewers reached through television and digital channels

• live destination promotions

• real-time audience interaction

• supplier exposure

• tourism product showcases

• direct-to-consumer tourism engagement

• integration of AI-powered travel tools

• measurable commercial opportunities for tourism partners

The initiative demonstrated how tourism events can evolve from static trade shows into immersive digital commerce ecosystems.

A Fully Integrated AI-Powered Tourism Ecosystem

Tripify.live is only one part of Smart Strategic Marketing’s broader vision to modernize the tourism industry through integrated digital infrastructure.

The company has developed an interconnected ecosystem that combines media, AI, networking, PR, live commerce and booking technology into one unified strategy.

Key platforms include:

TravelMexico.travel

An AI-powered destination platform integrating tourism inspiration, content, personalization and booking functionality.

TheMarketplace.travel

A B2B networking ecosystem connecting destinations, suppliers, buyers, travel advisors, creators and media through intelligent matchmaking and commercial collaboration.

PRTravelMatch.com

A tourism PR and media platform designed to connect destinations, brands, journalists, creators and tourism stakeholders through digital PR distribution and networking.

Tripify.live

The company’s live commerce engine enabling destinations and tourism brands to present, promote and sell travel experiences through interactive streaming and AI-driven engagement.

Solving the Entire Traveler Journey

Unlike traditional tourism marketing companies focused on isolated campaigns or awareness metrics alone, Smart Strategic Marketing has built a full-funnel tourism ecosystem designed to solve every stage of the traveler journey:

Inspiration

Interactive content, AI-driven recommendations, digital storytelling and destination discovery.

Consideration

Live presentations, networking, PR visibility, personalized experiences and interactive media.

Conversion

Booking engines, live commerce, direct supplier engagement and AI-assisted travel planning.

Loyalty

Interactive magazines, newsletters, AI personalization and ongoing traveler engagement.

This integrated approach allows destinations and tourism brands to move beyond impressions and focus instead on: measurable business results.

The Rise of AI in Travel Marketing

Smart Strategic Marketing is also pioneering the integration of AI within travel marketing through initiatives such as:

• AI Travel Twin technology

• predictive travel intelligence

• personalized travel discovery

• AI-generated content

• intelligent tourism networking

• automated trade intelligence systems

The company is currently developing:

TravelTrade Intelligence™

an AI-powered travel trade media platform designed to aggregate tourism intelligence, networking opportunities, supplier promotions and high-commission travel advisor offers into a personalized digital ecosystem.

Positioning Tourism for the Future

As destinations and tourism organizations search for new ways to generate measurable ROI, smarter engagement and stronger commercial performance, Smart Strategic Marketing believes the future belongs to:

• intelligent ecosystems

• AI-powered personalization

• live commerce

• integrated networking

• and measurable conversion strategies.

“The tourism industry no longer needs more disconnected marketing,” Cadena added. “It needs intelligent systems capable of transforming inspiration into reservations, relationships into business opportunities and content into measurable revenue.”

About Smart Strategic Marketing

Smart Strategic Marketing is a Houston-based travel marketing and technology company specializing in AI-powered tourism ecosystems, live commerce, interactive media, networking platforms, travel intelligence and integrated tourism marketing solutions for destinations, tourism boards, hospitality brands and travel organizations across the Americas.

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