Infinity Turbine Introduces Cluster Mesh sCO₂ Turbine Generator System to Solve Hyperscaler Data Center Power Crisis

Infinity Turbine Hyperscaler Turbine Generator

Modular Supercritical CO₂ power generation delivers prime power in months—not the six years demanded by large gas turbine backlogs

Every year of delay is a year of AI compute capacity that cannot be monetized. The industry needed a solution measured in months, not decades. The Cluster Mesh is that solution.” — Gregory Giese

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Turbine LLC today announced commercial availability of its Cluster Mesh Supercritical CO₂ (sCO₂) Turbine Generator system, a modular, containerized prime power solution purpose-built to address the acute energy supply crisis facing hyperscale artificial intelligence data centers. With large-frame gas turbines backordered five to six years and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) still years from commercial deployment, the Cluster Mesh system offers a deployable alternative—available today, scalable on demand, and uniquely capable of simultaneously generating prime power and providing transcritical cooling.The Hyperscaler Prime Power BottleneckThe global buildout of AI compute infrastructure has outpaced every conventional source of large-scale prime power. Utility grid interconnection queues stretch five to ten years in major markets. Large heavy-frame gas turbines—the traditional behind-the-meter solution for gigawatt-class power demand—carry lead times of five to six years, with some delivery slots unavailable at any price. SMRs, while promising, remain pre-commercial. Solar-plus-storage cannot deliver the 24/7 baseload power that AI training clusters require."The buildings are going up, the chips are arriving, but the power isn’t there," said Gregory Giese, founder of Infinity Turbine. "Every year of delay is a year of AI compute capacity that cannot be monetized. The industry needed a solution measured in months, not decades. The Cluster Mesh is that solution."The Cluster Mesh: Number-Up, Not Scale-UpThe Cluster Mesh system inverts the conventional logic of prime power generation. Rather than pursuing ever-larger single generating units, Infinity Turbine deploys multiple compact sCO₂ turbine-generator cells—each individually small and factory-built—that operate collectively as a single, highly coordinated, energy-dense power generation system. The company calls this the “number-up” philosophy: add generating cells as power demand grows, with no oversizing required on day one and no single point of failure.Each Cluster Mesh cell is packaged in a standard intermodal shipping container or highway-legal trailer, enabling:• Rapid deployment: cells ship from the factory and commission on-site in weeks, not years• Incremental scalability: expand capacity precisely in line with data center load growth• Inherent redundancy: the mesh absorbs individual cell failures without interrupting system output• Site flexibility: deploy wherever natural gas infrastructure exists, with minimal civil worksSupercritical CO₂: Efficiency and Silence at ScaleThe Cluster Mesh system operates on supercritical CO₂ (sCO₂) as its thermodynamic working fluid, fueled by natural gas combustion. In its supercritical state—above both its critical temperature and pressure—CO₂ enables Brayton cycle efficiencies that exceed those of conventional gas turbines of comparable output, while requiring turbomachinery that is drastically smaller and lighter. The result is a complete generating system that fits inside a shipping container and achieves higher thermal efficiency per unit of fuel than large-frame alternatives.The closed-loop nature of the sCO₂ cycle also produces near-silent operation—a significant advantage over conventional gas turbines, which can exceed 100 decibels at operational distances. Silent operation expands the range of viable deployment sites and simplifies noise-related permitting, enabling Cluster Mesh installations adjacent to occupied facilities and in noise-sensitive jurisdictions where large turbines would be excluded.Transcritical Cooling: Power and Cooling From One SystemA distinctive capability of the Cluster Mesh platform is its ability to provide transcritical cooling as an integral function of the same sCO₂ working fluid that drives power generation. The thermal rejection side of the sCO₂ cycle can be configured to deliver direct cooling capacity for the data center, functioning as a high-capacity condenser that can replace or substantially supplement conventional cooling tower systems.For data centers in water-constrained regions—including major hyperscaler markets in Nevada, Texas, and Arizona—this capability can eliminate or dramatically reduce cooling tower water consumption, which can reach millions of gallons annually at a large facility. The condensing function of the sCO₂ cycle can also recover water that conventional towers lose as vapor drift, addressing a growing regulatory and community relations concern for large data center operators."No large gas turbine offers integrated data center cooling," Giese noted. "The Cluster Mesh addresses the two largest operational infrastructure challenges in hyperscaler site design—prime power and thermal management—from a single technology platform. That is a fundamentally different value proposition."Economics: Why Small Units Win at ScaleThe Cluster Mesh system achieves compelling economics through the mass production of standardized, factory-built generating cells rather than bespoke large-frame construction. When total cost of ownership is analyzed—accounting for the cost of waiting, the cost of oversizing, the cost of civil works, the cost of separate cooling infrastructure, and the inherent redundancy of a mesh architecture—the Cluster Mesh competes favorably against large gas turbines even on a pure cost-per-kilowatt basis, while dramatically outperforming them on time-to-power.About Infinity Turbine LLCInfinity Turbine LLC is an advanced energy technology company specializing in supercritical CO₂ turbine systems for industrial and distributed power generation applications. The company’s Cluster Mesh platform delivers modular, containerized prime power and integrated cooling for hyperscale data centers, industrial facilities, and off-grid applications. Infinity Turbine is headquartered in the United States.Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.comInfinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

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