Dr. Cali Estes Named Spring 2026 Cover Feature of Ageless Living LA Magazine

Ageless Living LA Magazine Summer 2026 Dr. Cali Estes reclining on chair Dr. Cali Estes on bike Ageless Living Magazine Logo

Mental health expert and performance strategist recognized for her work in addiction recovery, behavioral transformation, and modern longevity

When people say to me, how old are you? I say, 29. Again. I always say that. I never say anything beyond that. They're like, again. I'm like again this year because I'm choosing to be 29.” — Dr. Cali Estes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living LA Magazine has announced Dr. Cali Estes as its Spring 2026 cover feature, highlighting her contributions to mental health, addiction recovery , behavioral transformation, and performance strategy. The upcoming issue explores Dr. Estes’ professional evolution, her approach to sustainable change, and her perspective on resilience, mindset, and modern longevity.Dr. Cali Estes has built a career focused on integrating mental health principles with real-world behavioral application. Her work centers on helping individuals identify, interrupt, and restructure patterns related to addiction, performance, and long-term personal development. Through a combination of behavioral science and practical implementation, she has developed a model that emphasizes consistency, accountability, and environmental integration.The Spring 2026 feature in Ageless Living LA Magazine is based on a recent interview and provides insight into the experiences that shaped her approach, including both professional success and personal adversity.“I scaled a fitness company to seven figures. Went gangbusters… lost it in ’08… ended up homeless,” said Dr. Cali Estes. “That experience forced me to reevaluate everything I thought I knew about success and how people rebuild.”Following the loss of her business during the 2008 financial crisis, Dr. Estes transitioned from the fitness industry into the mental health and addiction recovery space. Drawing on both her personal experiences and professional training, she began developing a framework designed to address the gap between treatment and real-life application.“I took everything I learned from the fitness industry and put it in the addiction and mental health space,” Estes said. “We want people to learn how to interact in their environment with the new version of themselves.”Her approach to addiction recovery and mental health differs from traditional models by focusing on real-world environments rather than isolated treatment settings. This method prioritizes long-term behavioral change by helping individuals apply new habits, routines, and coping strategies within their everyday lives.A core component of Dr. Estes’ work involves understanding how habits are formed and how they can be reshaped through intentional action. She emphasizes the role of physical movement, structure, and routine in supporting mental health outcomes.“Exercise boosts dopamine,” she noted. “When you understand how the brain works, you can begin to shift how it responds.”The Ageless Living LA Magazine feature also highlights her perspective on aging and longevity, particularly the connection between mindset and long-term well-being.“Aging is a mindset,” said Estes. “The way you think about yourself and your potential impacts how you show up over time.”Her work reflects a broader shift in the wellness and mental health industries, where individuals are increasingly seeking proactive, integrated approaches to personal development. By combining behavioral strategies with mental health principles, Dr. Estes continues to contribute to evolving conversations around performance, recovery, and sustainable success.In addition to her work in addiction recovery, Dr. Estes has worked with high-performing professionals across various industries, supporting focus, discipline, and performance optimization. Her ability to bridge mental health and performance strategy has positioned her as a recognized figure in both spaces.The Spring 2026 cover feature underscores not only her professional achievements but also the resilience required to rebuild after significant loss. Her experience navigating business failure and homelessness continues to inform her perspective on adaptability, discipline, and long-term growth.Ageless Living LA Magazine, known for its focus on wellness, longevity, and modern lifestyle perspectives, selected Dr. Estes for its Spring 2026 issue based on her contributions to mental health, addiction recovery, and behavioral transformation.The issue will be released in Spring 2026 and distributed throughout Los Angeles and surrounding markets.About Dr. Cali EstesDr. Cali Estes is a mental health expert, addiction recovery specialist, and performance strategist focused on behavioral transformation and habit restructuring. Her work integrates mental health principles with real-world application, helping individuals develop sustainable strategies for personal and professional growth.About Ageless Living LA MagazineAgeless Living LA Magazine is a lifestyle publication dedicated to wellness, longevity, and modern living. The magazine features experts and thought leaders in health, personal development, and performance across Los Angeles and beyond.

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