Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Welcomes Michael Ross to Board of Directors

Michael Ross, newly appointed member of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board of Directors The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena California

Pasadena Convention Center CEO Michael Ross joins the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board of Directors ahead of continued growth and LA28 preparations.

His leadership experience, deep ties to the Pasadena community, and vision for the future make him an incredible addition to our team.” — Melanie Sauer

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Ross to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of leadership, operational expertise, and a forward-looking vision to the organization.Michael Ross currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Pasadena Center Operating Company (PCOC), where he has led the organization for the past 20 years. PCOC manages several of Pasadena’s premier venues, including the Pasadena Convention Center , Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the Pasadena Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Pasadena Ice Skating Center.“It is truly an honor to welcome Mike to the RBAC Board of Directors,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “His leadership experience, deep ties to the Pasadena community, and vision for the future make him an incredible addition to our team. We are excited to have him alongside us as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”Ross holds a master’s degree in Recreation and Park Administration from Central Michigan University and brings extensive experience in facility management, marketing, and community engagement. His leadership background also includes serving as a past Board Member of the First Tee of Pasadena at Brookside Golf Course.His connection to RBAC is rooted in a shared vision for the future, particularly the opportunity to align efforts in preparation for the LA28 Olympic Games . With deep expertise in both facilities and marketing, Ross is well positioned to help elevate RBAC’s impact on both a local and global stage.“I am excited to join the RBAC Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and impact in the community,” said Ross.The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center continues to expand its reach through swim lessons, water safety programs, and competitive aquatics, serving as a vital resource for health, wellness, and community connection in Pasadena.To learn more about the RBAC, visit rosebowlaquatics.org.The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a premier aquatic facility located in Pasadena, California, serving the greater Los Angeles community through programs focused on water safety, fitness, youth development, and competitive excellence. As a legacy venue of the 1984 Olympic Games and future LA28 venue, RBAC is committed to expanding access to aquatics and creating opportunities that positively impact the community.

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