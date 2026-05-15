The Business of Trust: How Abigail Davis Is Building Lasting Client Relationships Along Florida’s Scenic Hwy 30A

Along Florida’s Scenic 30A, every stretch of coastline tells a story of lifestyle, connection, and the moments that make a place feel like home.

A six-year journey spanning four homes and multiple record-breaking sales reflects the relationship-first approach behind one of NW Florida’s emerging leaders.

The greatest compliment in real estate is not a closing. It’s when a client returns through every new season of life and trusts you to guide them again.” — Abigail Davis

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry often defined by transactions, Corcoran Reverie Broker Associate Abigail Davis has built her business around something far more enduring: relationships.

A luxury advisor specializing in new development and strategic coastal sales, Davis also serves as Director of Mentorship for Corcoran Reverie and is a key member of the company’s New Development Team. Known for her thoughtful communication style and deeply personalized approach to client service, she has become recognized throughout Northwest Florida for helping clients navigate not only real estate decisions, but evolving seasons of life.

Her philosophy is simple: real estate is rarely just one transaction.

Over the last six years, one client relationship has evolved into a remarkable real estate journey spanning four homes, three new construction builds, multiple record-breaking sales, and countless moments of trust, strategy, and collaboration along the way.

What began in 2020 with the sale of a home in Hammock Bay in Freeport quickly evolved into a long-term partnership centered around lifestyle, vision, and the changing needs of client Scott Schwartz as he discovered Northwest Florida’s growing coastal communities.

The relationship first began after Schwartz discovered Davis on social media following one of her closings within the Hidden Lakes community. Drawn to the energy surrounding the Emerald Coast lifestyle, Schwartz initially purchased a beach condo before later exploring opportunities within Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, the region’s first active adult community and one of the area’s most highly anticipated new developments.

As development momentum continued to build around Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, Davis helped Schwartz secure one of the community’s early homes, guiding him through the excitement of the emerging lifestyle and community experience that was quickly attracting attention across Northwest Florida.

As Schwartz’s vision evolved, Davis later identified and secured one of the community’s premier homesites deeper within the neighborhood, launching a new custom build project designed around greater privacy, upgraded outdoor living, and a more personalized lifestyle experience. Throughout the process, Davis remained closely involved in every detail of the build, from fixture and finish selections to ongoing video updates and coordination alongside the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound team.

Before making the transition into the new home, Davis successfully positioned and sold the previous property for what remains one of the community’s benchmark sales for the Aloha Cottage floor plan.

Most recently, Davis represented the sale of another Latitude Margaritaville Watersound residence, once again helping guide strategic finish selections and design decisions throughout ownership, including recommendations that helped further elevate the property’s presentation and marketability. The home sold in fewer than 15 days on market and achieved another record-setting result for the floor plan, closing near its original list price while the buyer covered title expenses and bridged an appraisal gap.

Today, Schwartz is preparing for yet another chapter, relocating from Florida to Louisiana and purchasing within a new development community there.

For Davis, the story represents the deeper purpose behind her work and the same principles she now instills in the agents she mentors throughout Corcoran Reverie.

“These are the relationships that remind me why I love real estate,” said Davis. “It’s rarely just one transaction. It’s helping guide people through changing seasons of life, understanding what matters most to them in each moment, and building trust over time. Being invited into those decisions again and again is something I never take lightly.”

“Abigail represents a new generation of real estate leadership,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Founder and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. “She leads with authenticity, care, and an incredible level of intentionality in how she serves her clients. The trust she has built over the years speaks volumes about who she is both professionally and personally.”

Her approach to mentorship within the company mirrors the way she serves her clients: rooted in communication, consistency, trust, and the belief that long-term relationships will always matter more than a single transaction.

About Corcoran Reverie:

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage and the 2025 Best of the Emerald Coast Real Estate Brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

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