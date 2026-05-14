Axis Portable Air Opens New Jacksonville Location for Faster Portable HVAC Rentals Across Northeast Florida

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Local delivery, responsive support, and expanded temporary climate control coverage throughout Jacksonville, Northeast Florida, and surrounding coastal markets.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axis Portable Air announces the opening of its new Jacksonville location, expanding portable air conditioning rental and temporary HVAC services across Northeast Florida and the surrounding region. For years, Axis has served Florida communities in Tampa, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale. This new facility allows the team to shorten delivery times, improve response across the Jacksonville metro, and provide stronger local support for commercial, industrial, healthcare, logistics, construction, and emergency projects.Jacksonville’s coastal climate, rapid growth, and strong logistics infrastructure create consistent demand for dependable temporary climate control. The region serves as a major gateway for Florida and the Southeast, supported by JAXPORT, three major interstates, rail access, an international airport, and a large distribution network.Jacksonville’s hot, humid summers, storm activity, and coastal exposure also place heavy strain on HVAC systems and facilities. From warehouses near the port and industrial corridors on the Northside and Westside to healthcare campuses, schools, hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and construction sites throughout Duval, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties, businesses need fast access to portable AC, dehumidification, temporary heating, and air filtration equipment. Portable HVAC services available from the Jacksonville location include:High-capacity portable AC units for warehouses, healthcare buildings, schools, data rooms, hotels, restaurants, commercial spaces, industrial facilities, and events during Northeast Florida’s hot and humid conditions.Indirect and direct-fired heaters for construction sites, facility maintenance, plant shutdowns, and occasional cold-weather support during winter months.Drying and Restoration EquipmentIndustrial dehumidifiers and air movers designed to address water damage caused by tropical storms, hurricanes, flooding, roof leaks, pipe failures, and sprinkler system activations.Air Filtration and Purification SystemsPortable air filtration solutions that improve indoor air quality in hospitals, schools, offices, manufacturing plants, restoration projects, and high-occupancy commercial facilities.Why Jacksonville businesses choose Axis Portable AirFaster Local DeliveryWith equipment staged in Jacksonville, Axis improves response times across Duval County, Northeast Florida, and surrounding coastal communities.Experience in Coastal, Industrial, and Logistics EnvironmentsAxis technicians support the types of facilities that define the Jacksonville region, including port-related operations, distribution centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing sites, schools, hotels, event venues, and construction projects.Flexible Rental ProgramsAxis provides short-term and long-term rental options tailored for construction, facility maintenance, commercial operations, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, restoration, and emergency response.24/7 Emergency HVAC SupportCustomers rely on Axis for around-the-clock service when cooling, heating, drying, or air quality needs require immediate attention.Serving Jacksonville and the Surrounding Region Axis Portable Air supports customers throughout Jacksonville, Northeast Florida, and communities within a one-to-two-hour service radius, including:Downtown Jacksonville, Riverside, San Marco, Southbank, and SpringfieldNorthside, Westside, Arlington, Mandarin, Baymeadows, and SouthsideJAXPORT, Jacksonville International Airport, and logistics corridors along I-95, I-10, and I-295Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, and Green Cove SpringsPonte Vedra Beach, St. Augustine, Nocatee, Palm Coast, and coastal St. Johns CountyFernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Yulee, Callahan, and Nassau CountyGainesville, Lake City, Brunswick, GA, and surrounding regional markets as project demands requireThis regional coverage allows Axis to respond quickly across one of Florida’s most active commercial, industrial, logistics, healthcare, and coastal markets.About JacksonvilleJacksonville anchors Northeast Florida’s economy with one of the largest city footprints in the country, a major seaport, strong transportation infrastructure, growing healthcare systems, expanding residential and commercial development, and access to both the St. Johns River and Atlantic Coast. Cargo activity through JAXPORT supports more than 258,800 jobs statewide and $44 billion in annual economic impact, reinforcing the region’s role as a major logistics and supply chain hub.With hot summers, high humidity, tropical storm risk, and year-round commercial activity, Jacksonville businesses depend on reliable temporary climate control to protect equipment, maintain operations, support restoration needs, and keep employees, customers, patients, and guests comfortable.About Axis Portable AirFounded in 2019, Axis Portable Air provides portable air conditioning rentals, temporary heating, dehumidification, and air filtration solutions for commercial and industrial customers nationwide. With locations across the U.S., Axis supports construction, healthcare, education, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, restoration, and events with fast delivery and responsive service.To learn more about Axis Portable Air’s Jacksonville location or to request portable HVAC equipment, visit https://www.axisair.com/jacksonville-fl-rent-portable-air-conditioning/ or call your local Jacksonville team at: (904) 931-2900.

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