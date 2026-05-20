From Food Forests to Facebook Live: Farm Talk Friday Turns 5

Live-streaming from Costa Rica since 2021, a retired band member of The Crystal Method and his wife, celebrate 5 years of documenting and inspiring eco-living.

We’ve had a lot of friends say they watch it while others have even told us it's helped them make some meaningful life changes.” — Ken Jordan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wave Enterprises is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Farm Talk Friday, the recurring Facebook Live series created by Green Wave founder Janine “Jivana” Jordan and her husband, Ken Jordan of The Crystal Method. Broadcasting most Fridays since 2021, Farm Talk Friday was created as an intentional platform to share reflections from life inside an experimental permaculture community in Costa Rica. Filmed primarily from a small studio space at the Green Wave House, the series explores regenerative living, tropical gardening, wellness, community-building, sustainability, creative culture, and the ongoing realities of building alternative lifestyle projects in an ever-changing world. The five-year anniversary episode of Farm Talk Friday will air May 22nd, 2026, streamed live from the Green Wave House Facebook profile page.

Over the years, the series has documented their experiments with their food forests, educational tours, local collaborations, wellness practices, and community gatherings connected to their hobbyist homsteading and Rancho Delicioso community. Local schools and visitors have toured the property over the years as part of Green Wave’s ongoing educational and community outreach efforts. Though modest in format, the livestream series has steadily grown into a meaningful platform for discussing Green Wave projects and encouraging others to explore regenerative living practices, and pursue greater connection with their local communities and food systems. “We’ve always believed in inspiring waves of change,” said Mrs. Jordan. “Farm Talk Friday was never about pretending we had everything figured out. It was about sharing the process honestly and hopefully inspiring others to reconnect with food, health, community, creativity, and a more grounded way of living.”

The special five-year anniversary episode will stream from a satellite location in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ken Jordan’s hometown, and reflect on the many chapters that have shaped the series over the years in Costa Rica. "Even though it might seem like just two people talking about their week, we’ve had a lot of friends say they watch it while others have even told us it's helped them make some meaningful life changes. Some have started gardens, planted fruit trees, began their chicken journey following the watching of our show. That’s been incredibly encouraging to us,” says Ken.

The anniversary episode also arrives during a meaningful chapter in Ken Jordan’s life. After retiring from band life and relocating to Costa Rica, Jordan shifted much of his focus toward wellness, endurance athletics, and community-centered environmental projects. In 2024, Jordan had become Costa Rica’s national sprint triathlon champion in his age division. After taking time away from competition due to a knee injury, he marked his return to racing in January of this year with a first-place finish. Although retired, Jordan occasionally performs in support of charitable and conservation-related causes and has officially confirmed his annual performance appearance for the upcoming Earthrace Conservation Wildlife Ball later this year. To have a chance at seeing Ken Jordan perform on the conservation ship in Costa Rica, visit the Earthrace Conservation Wildlife Ball website and join the list for ticket announcements and event updates.

Over the next five years, the Jordans will be looking into ways of bringing Farm Talk Friday, or the lessons they've learned, to a wider audience. The Jordans are open for interviews and collaboration opportunities.



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ABOUT FARM TALK FRIDAY

Farm Talk Friday is a recurring Facebook Live series created by Janine “Jivana” Jordan and Ken Jordan exploring regenerative living, permaculture, wellness, hobby farming, creative culture, and reflections from life in Costa Rica. The show rotates between three online profiles and has video playlist of previous episodes spanning the years.

Profiles:

https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenWaveHouse

https://www.facebook.com/janine.jordan.169

https://www.facebook.com/ken.jordan.1654

Previous Episode Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMgHpIdVWBm5HrcEY3H-BLnd8KB49S57I

ABOUT GREEN WAVE ENTERPRISES

Green Wave Enterprises is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creative ecological culture, environmental storytelling, educational outreach, and collaborative community initiatives. Founded in 2006 by Janine Jordan, Green Wave has supported a wide range of projects over the years spanning regenerative living, conservation, arts and culture, resilience education, wellness, and environmental advocacy. Current projects and initiatives connected to Green Wave include Farm Talk Friday, Green Wave House, Permaculture Pinup, Cetadelic, Electronic Music Alliance,

ABOUT THE CRYSTAL METHOD

The Crystal Method is a pioneering electronic music act widely recognized for helping shape the American big beat movement of the 1990s and early 2000s. Known for influential tracks, film and television placements, and high-energy live performances, the group earned international acclaim, platinum-selling success, and multiple Grammy nominations while helping bring underground electronic music culture into the mainstream. Co-founder Ken Jordan retired from active touring and relocated to Costa Rica, where he now focuses primarily on wellness, endurance athletics, environmental projects, and select charitable performances connected to conservation and community initiatives. Scott Kirkland continues to perform and produce under The Crystal Method name, with the project remaining active internationally through ongoing releases, festival appearances, and touring — including a successful recent run of shows with Paul Oakenfold with additional tour dates continuing later this year.

ABOUT EARTHRACE CONSERVATION

Earthrace Conservation is an international conservation organization focused on direct-action marine wildlife protection, anti-poaching operations, and environmental advocacy around the world.

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