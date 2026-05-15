Storecove Receives Official Approval as Accredited Platform for France’s Mandatory E-Invoicing Reform

Storecove Officially Secures Plateforme Agréée Accreditation

Storecove received approval of its PA application from French authorities ahead of the upcoming mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting rollout.

The focus is now on implementation and readiness. Because Storecove is API-first, businesses can reduce complexity and significantly shorten the time needed to connect and go live.” — Maxime Boutot

HILVERSUM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove has received formal approval of its Plateforme Agréée (PA) application from the French authorities ahead of France’s upcoming mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting rollout.Storecove is now included on the French government’s official list of accredited platforms authorized to operate within the country’s new e-invoicing framework.France will introduce mandatory electronic invoicing in phases beginning in September 2026. Medium and large businesses will be required to issue electronic invoices and comply with e-reporting obligations from that date. Smaller businesses will follow in September 2027. All businesses within scope must be capable of receiving electronic invoices starting in September 2026.Under the reform, domestic B2B invoices must be exchanged in structured electronic formats through accredited platforms. Certain B2C and cross-border transactions will also require electronic reporting to the French tax authorities.“Securing PA status gives businesses the certainty they need to move forward,” said Maxime Boutot, Business Development Director at Storecove France. “For many French companies, the focus is now on implementation and readiness. Because Storecove is API-first, businesses can reduce complexity and significantly shorten the time needed to connect and go live.”“With a single integration, companies can meet the French e-invoicing and reporting requirements while also supporting e-invoicing processes in other countries,” Boutot added. “That allows businesses to build on one infrastructure instead of approaching compliance country by country.”France’s model relies on accredited private service providers, known as Plateformes Agréées, to exchange invoice and reporting data between businesses and the government infrastructure.As part of its continued investment in the French market, Storecove has opened a Paris office and strengthened its team with additional French-speaking engineers and support staff. The company is already working with businesses operating in, or trading with, France on integration planning and compliance preparation.The reform is also relevant for international businesses and software providers with operations, customers, or suppliers in France. Many UK and US companies, as well as ERP and SaaS platforms serving multinational customers, will need to support compliant electronic invoicing and reporting flows connected to the French framework. As e-invoicing requirements continue to expand across different jurisdictions, businesses are increasingly looking for centralized infrastructure that can support multiple countries through a single integration.About StorecoveStorecove is an e-invoicing connectivity provider that helps businesses, ERP providers, and software companies exchange compliant electronic invoices across international networks and government frameworks. Through a single API and cloud-based platform, Storecove supports global interoperability, regulatory compliance, and scalable invoice automation.For more information, visit www.storecove.com

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