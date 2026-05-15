Northern Contours Welcomes Industry Leader Ed Brady to Board of Directors

Ed Brady, newly appointed to Northern Contours Board of Directors

Brady brings decades of homebuilding and workforce development expertise to support customer-focused growth and industry innovation.

As we continue to invest in innovation and strengthen partnerships, Ed's guidance will help ensure we remain closely aligned with our customers’ evolving needs.” — Scott Andrews, CEO of Northern Contours.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Contours is pleased to announce that Ed Brady, a nationally recognized leader in residential construction and workforce development, has joined its Board of Directors.Brady brings decades of experience across homebuilding, housing policy, and workforce training, including serving as Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and currently as President & CEO of the Home Builders Institute (HBI) . His appointment further strengthens Northern Contours’ commitment to supporting customers across the building products industry with forward-thinking insight and long-term partnership.“Ed’s perspective across the homebuilding landscape and his deep understanding of the challenges our customers face today will be invaluable,” said Scott Andrews, CEO of Northern Contours. “As we continue to invest in innovation and strengthen partnerships, his guidance will help ensure we remain closely aligned with our customers’ evolving needs.”Throughout his career, Brady has been a strong advocate for sustainable industry growth, responsible regulation, and expanding access to skilled labor. His leadership at HBI has focused on developing the next generation of talent for the construction industry, helping address one of the most critical challenges facing builders and manufacturers today.For Northern Contours customers, Brady’s addition reinforces the company’s focus on:• Staying ahead of housing and construction trends• Supporting workforce development across the industry• Delivering solutions that drive long-term value“The relationships Northern Contours has built across the industry are impressive,” said Brady. “Their focus on innovation and partnership aligns closely with what customers need to succeed in today’s environment. I’m excited to support the team as they continue to grow alongside their customers.”Brady’s appointment reflects Northern Contours’ ongoing commitment to being a strategic partner to customers across the building products and woodworking industries.###About Northern ContoursFor more than 30 years, Northern Contours has been a leading manufacturer of cabinet doors and components for the kitchen, bath, office, healthcare, hospitality, and specialty industries. Northern Contours works closely with contractors, home organization companies, multifamily and single-family refacers, designers, and manufacturers to deliver innovative solutions including 2D and 3D lamination, miter folding, 5-piece door assembly, surfaces, and custom machining and routing. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer partnership, Northern Contours serves customers through five manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.

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