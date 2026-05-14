Marquez Foundation releases homeowner protection guide as North Texas search interest in foundation repair companies continues rising.

We encourage homeowners to ask questions, review documentation carefully, compare options, and fully understand warranty details before beginning foundation work.” — Marquez Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquez Foundation Repair has released a new homeowner resource guide titled “How Dallas–Fort Worth Homeowners Can Protect Themselves When Hiring a Foundation Repair Company ” as online interest related to foundation repair services continues increasing across North Texas.The guide was created to help homeowners and Realtors better understand how to evaluate foundation repair companies, review warranties, compare estimates, verify documentation, and ask important questions before beginning major structural work on residential properties.Recent Google Trends data appears to show increased online interest related to the term “foundation company” across Texas and the Dallas–Fort Worth region during the past several days.According to publicly available Google Trends data, relative search interest for the term increased between May 3 and May 14, 2026. Texas search interest rose from 50 to 90 during the measured period, while the Dallas–Fort Worth region increased from 30 to 93. Google Trends measures search activity on a relative scale from 0–100, where 100 represents peak popularity during the selected timeframe. The increase may indicate growing consumer interest in foundation repair-related topics, including warranties, inspections, contractor communication, and long-term service reliability.Some industry observers believe the recent increase in searches related to foundation repair companies may be tied to broader market pressures impacting portions of the construction and foundation repair industry.Recent publicly visible online discussions have also centered around reports involving Perma Pier Foundation Repair, with conversations fueled in part by publicly visible customer reviews discussing contractor communication, project follow-up, and warranty-related concerns.One publicly posted Google review updated May 12, 2026, stated:“Perma Pier just called me to say they were out of business. They had already taken my deposit and scheduled the job last week. They charged me $600 for an engineer's report which they are not refunding. Now my warranty is worthless and they have not refunded my deposit money. I have a promise of a refund, but have not received the money back.” — Joseph Quinn, Google ReviewAdditionally, a publicly visible Better Business Bureau review posted on May 8, 2026, stated:“As of 5/8/2026 Perma pier is not answering the phones in Dallas or Houston.could they be out of business?” — Mark U., Better Business Bureau ReviewMarquez Foundation says situations like these can serve as a reminder for homeowners and Realtors to carefully research foundation repair companies before moving forward with major structural work.“We are aware of the recent online discussions related to foundation repair services and homeowner concerns,” said Gilberto Atayde, CEO of Marquez Foundation. “Behind every project are homeowners, families, and real estate transactions that depend on clear communication, reliable workmanship, and long-term support.”According to Marquez Foundation, the company has experienced an increase in homeowners and real estate professionals reaching out in recent days seeking experienced foundation repair companies that can provide clarity, communication, and peace of mind during active projects and property transactions.The company says many homeowners and Realtors are looking for dependable guidance, second opinions, and support when dealing with incomplete projects, unanswered warranty questions, or uncertainty surrounding ongoing foundation work.Marquez Foundation stated that, depending on the situation, the company may also offer discounted evaluations or services for homeowners affected by unresolved foundation repair concerns in an effort to help restore confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.“Our goal with this guide is simply to help homeowners make informed decisions,” added Atayde. “We encourage homeowners to ask questions, review documentation carefully, compare options, and fully understand warranty details before beginning foundation work.”Contact:Marquez Foundation(817) 646-6713marquezfoundation1998@gmail.com***The reviews referenced in this article are publicly available online and reflect the opinions and experiences of the individual reviewers. Neither Marquez Foundation nor Crestroc Marketing has independently verified the claims made in the reviews and neither company makes any representations regarding the operational status of any third-party company referenced by reviewers.

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