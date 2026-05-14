Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Awardees

U of I Basketball Standout, Chicago Sinfonietta Music Director, World Business Chicago Exec, School Principal Among Those Recognized for Their Contributions

Video will be posted here: https://cms.illinois.gov/agency/media/video/videos.html

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to highlight the achievements of community leaders during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The event, which was held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St. in Chicago, honored eight people for their contributions to their communities: a CEO, a strategy and innovation officer, a school principal, a leader of an education and advocacy group, a state lawmaker, a labor leader, a college men’s basketball player, and a music director.

“We celebrate these eight individuals who inspire and educate others through their hard work and achievements in business, education, sports, the arts, and other fields,” Treasurer Frerichs said. “These leaders make a positive difference in people’s lives, and their contributions make our state and our communities better places to live, work, and raise families.”

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, previously known as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, dates back to 1978. That year, President Jimmy Carter signed a joint resolution marking the first 10 days of May as Asian Pacific Heritage Week. In 1990, the celebration expanded to include the entire month.

Treasurer Frerichs honored the following people for their outstanding commitment to the community:

Outstanding Service in Business

John Yi

CEO and Co-Founder | NextMe

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Abin Kuriakose

Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer | World Business Chicago

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Nancy Chen

President | Chinese American Women in Action

Outstanding Commitment to Education

Lisa Deborah Oi

Principal | St. Therese Chinese Catholic School

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Honorable Sharon Chung

State Representative | 91st House District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Dannie Li

Treasurer | UNITE HERE

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Kylan Boswell

Athlete | University of Illinois Men’s Basketball Team

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Mei-Ann Chen

Music Director | Chicago Sinfonietta

Media Contact

Adriana Colindres 217.558.1920

About the Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR’iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions with money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the missing money ICash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2.5 billion since Frerichs was elected.

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