Denken Solutions: Driving Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions and Centralized California Operations

Denken Solutions Continues Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions Across Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial Staffing

Our acquisitions have been strategic, transparent, and aligned with our mission to create opportunities for professionals and deliver exceptional staffing solutions to clients nationwide” — Raj Maddula

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denken Solutions, a leading US-based staffing and workforce solutions company, today highlighted its continued growth and long standing commitment to compliance, transparency, and workforce development across multiple industries.Since its founding in 2010, Denken Solutions has expanded its national footprint through strategic acquisitions designed to strengthen service offerings in healthcare, engineering, technology, and light industrial staffing sectors.As part of this growth strategy, Denken Solutions completed several acquisitions over recent years, including:• Sophlogic Global LLC in January 2020 to expand into light industrial staffing services• MedCadre Inc. in December 2020 to strengthen healthcare staffing capabilities• Apeiro Technologies in 2021 to broaden technology staffing operations• ActiveTek, Valiantica Inc., and The Ashlar Group LLC in 2024 as part of the company’s continued expansion in IT and engineering staffing solutionsThese companies operated legally in various U.S. states before being consolidated into California to streamline operations and improve organizational efficiency.“Denken Solutions has always focused on building sustainable, compliant, and community-driven businesses,” said Raj Maddula, Founder and CEO of Denken Solutions. “Our acquisitions have been strategic, transparent, and aligned with our mission to create opportunities for professionals and deliver exceptional staffing solutions to clients nationwide.”Denken Solutions clarified that while the company sponsors work visas when required for certain specialized IT positions, many of its business divisions, including several within the technology sector, do not involve visa sponsorship at all. The company has successfully placed more than 1,000 U.S. citizens in positions across the country.Throughout its 15 plus years of operations, Denken Solutions has undergone multiple audits and reviews by federal and state agencies without any compliance findings or violations. The company maintains strict adherence to all employment and immigration regulations, filing visa petitions only when employees have confirmed client assignments.Today, Denken Solutions continues to support businesses and professionals nationwide through workforce solutions spanning healthcare, engineering, technology, and light industrial sectors.For media inquiries or additional information, contact:Denken SolutionsEmail: pr@denkensolutions.comWebsite: www.denkensolutions.com

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