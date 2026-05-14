Five Acres Launches 'Wear Your Heart' Initiative as Golden Five Acres Gala Honors 100 Years in Altadena

Golden Five Acres Gala June 6, 2026 Wear Your Heart Campaign Ad Five Acres Wear Your Heart Logo

New initiative highlights children’s mental health, foster care, and family support as Five Acres celebrates 100 years in Altadena at Golden Five Acres Gala.

Wear Your Heart is about turning compassion into action...every child deserves safety, stability, and someone who believes in them.” — Jennifer Berger Chief Advancement Officer of Five Acres

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1888, Five Acres has spent more than a century protecting children and strengthening families across Southern California. This year, the organization proudly celebrates the 100th anniversary of its historical Altadena headquarters while launching a new community-driven campaign, Wear Your Heart , leading into its signature fundraising event, the Golden Five Acres Gala on June 6.The Wear Your Heart initiative invites supporters, community leaders, businesses, and families to help make children’s mental health visible by sharing stories, sparking conversations, and raising awareness for children and families facing emotional and behavioral health challenges. Inspired by the belief that children do not always “wear their hearts on their sleeves,” the initiative expands access to early mental health support through parent education, community partnerships, bilingual outreach, resource navigation, and trauma-informed care for vulnerable children and families across Southern California.The campaign will be highlighted throughout the evening at the Golden Five Acres Gala, an unforgettable celebration of community impact hosted at a private club in Pasadena. The event honors Five Acres’ legacy of hope and healing while raising critical funds to support programs serving children and families throughout the region.Guests will enjoy live entertainment, immersive experiences, dinner, cocktails, and inspiring stories of resilience and transformation. The evening will also feature special guest speaker David Ambroz, nationally recognized advocate, author, and former foster youth.“Wear Your Heart is about turning compassion into action,” said Jennifer Berger, Chief Advancement Officer of Five Acres. “Every child deserves safety, stability, and someone who believes in them. This campaign reminds our community that even small acts of support can create life-changing impact.”Originally established in Los Angeles in 1888, Five Acres opened its historical Altadena headquarters in 1926, where generations of children and families have received care, support, and hope. Today, the organization provides foster care, adoption, mental health services, educational support, and family preservation programs across five counties in Southern California. Funds raised through the Golden Five Acres Gala and Wear Your Heart initiative directly support programs that help children heal from trauma, strengthen families, and build brighter futures.Early bird ticket pricing is available through May 15. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit Five Acres.About Five Acres: Five Acres has protected children and promoted mental well-being for more than a century. Each year, we provide compassionate care to 7,000+ children and families across Southern California. Through the partnerships built by our Wear Your Heart outreach and education initiative, we envision a world where every child has access to essential care.

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