Christopher Robin Gallego on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Entrepreneur Applies Tactical Empathy and Innovation to Rebuild Safer Communities in Post-Wildfire California

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Robin Gallego, founder of Firewise Fences and a passionate advocate for resilient community infrastructure, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores how empathy, strategic thinking, and practical innovation can be effectively applied to both high-stakes negotiations and real-world rebuilding initiatives.

Christopher’s journey started in Hollywood, where he worked in television post-production before moving into freelance projects. During this time, he collaborated on a feature documentary, an experience that would prove pivotal to his personal and professional growth.

When one of his projects faced complicated circumstances, placing both the film and Christopher's livelihood in jeopardy. Christopher, confronted with intense pressure, turned to tactical empathy as a deliberate strategy to navigate the challenge. As he explains: “Once I began applying tactical empathy in every interaction, people shifted from resistance to collaboration.” That experience transformed his approach. What initially seemed like a crisis evolved into a framework rooted in attentive listening, thoughtful questioning, and accountability that Christopher began to implement across various business settings.

Chris Voss emphasized the importance of this shift, pointing out that successful negotiation relies not on force, but on fostering alignment through understanding; an approach that enables solutions to arise naturally rather than be forced upon others.

Christopher brought this mindset to his next venture by co-founding a fencing business in Los Angeles. In the wake of the recent California wildfires, he recognized an increasing demand for safer infrastructure and shifted his focus toward rebuilding efforts that comply with updated regulatory standards.

His current work concentrates on “Zone Zero” compliance, the crucial area around structures where non-combustible materials are now mandated. By developing advanced steel fencing systems that withstand wildfire conditions, he meets regulatory requirements while enhancing community safety.

Entering this space introduced a new level of complexity, not only in construction decisions but also in navigating fear of failure, uncertainty, and unfamiliar regulations.

As in the past, Christopher tackles this new endeavor head-on by employing strategic empathy. He states, “leading with empathy in all my interactions is the best way for me to build trust.”

This approach is strengthened by practical techniques such as labeling, mirroring, and accusation audits, which help people feel understood before any decisions are made. In high-stress environments, this clarity is crucial for building confidence and advancing projects.

A crucial lesson from his experience is that trust is built not merely through sharing information, but through showing genuine understanding, especially when individuals are confronted with unfamiliar risks and high-stakes decisions.

Today, through Firewise Fences, Christopher is dedicated to expanding access to fire-resistant infrastructure while managing cost barriers that hinder widespread adoption. His focus remains steadfast: blending practical solutions with a human-centered perspective in decision-making.

At its core, his work embodies a broader transition from reactive rebuilding to proactive resilience, where strategy, empathy, and execution seamlessly intertwine.

That's Right with Chris Voss showcases leading experts and innovators who offer practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses tackle complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

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