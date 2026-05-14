The Strong Side Signs with Underdog Ventures to Bring Global Fan Safety Initiative to Market

Partnership marks a major step forward in scaling a first-of-its-kind platform addressing fan safety, anti-discrimination, and violence through sport

Together, we’re building a model where safer environments strengthen communities, fan loyalty, and the future of the game itself.” — Lissette Brassac-Fitzgerald

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Strong Side, the global initiative using sport to address discrimination, prevent gender-based violence, and create safer, more inclusive fan environments for everyone, today announced a new partnership with Underdog Ventures to support the initiative’s commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and international market expansion.They will be representing The Strong Side across the sports and entertainment industry, pitching us to professional teams and major sponsors alike.Through the partnership, Underdog Ventures will help bring The Strong Side to clubs, leagues, brands, governing bodies, and event organizers worldwide — positioning the initiative as both a powerful social-impact platform and a scalable commercial opportunity within the global sports industry.Founded by the International Association of ESD Professionals (IAESDP), The Strong Side integrates Empowerment Self-Defense (ESD) into football clubs and fan communities to address gender-based violence through prevention, education, culture change, and community activation.The program combines:Evidence-based violence prevention trainingMatch-day fan engagement initiativesClub and staff educationCommunity programmingSponsor activation opportunitiesData and research partnerships measuring real-world impactAs sports organizations increasingly prioritize fan experience, inclusion, and ESG-driven partnerships, The Strong Side offers a unique framework that aligns social responsibility with long-term business value.“This partnership represents an important next step in making The Strong Side a truly global movement,” said Lisette Brassac-Fitzgerald, Executive Director of The Strong Side. “Underdog Ventures understands both the commercial realities of modern sport and the cultural opportunity clubs have to lead meaningful change. Together, we’re building a model where safer environments strengthen communities, fan loyalty, and the future of the game itself.”Underdog Ventures will support The Strong Side in developing strategic sponsorship opportunities, club partnerships, and large-scale market activations across football and the broader sports ecosystem.The Strong Side is currently engaging with clubs, researchers, brands, and community organizations across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania.The initiative is also collaborating with academic and research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, to measure outcomes related to fan safety, engagement, and culture change.About The Strong Side (TSS)The Strong Side is the flagship culture-change engine of the International Association of ESD Professionals (IAESDP). TSS equips sports organizations with practical training, prevention systems, and community activation to reduce harm, protect brand trust, and strengthen loyalty—from the locker room out—to the pitch, to the stadium, to the community.About IAESDPThe International Association of ESD Professionals (IAESDP) advances safety, violence prevention, and empowerment-based education through professional standards, training frameworks, and implementation support across sectors.About Underdog VenturesUnderdog Venture Team is not your average sports marketing agency. Their client roster includes Major League Soccer, the United States Tennis Association, TelevisaUnivision, WNBA, Athletes Unlimited, and the Jackie Robinson Foundation. Through their Altius Sports Partners subsidiary, they work directly with Powerade, Shake Shack, and NBC Sports Group on national marketing campaigns, and advise more than 35 Division I athletics departments. Their team has had a hand in multiple Olympic games, two Super Bowls, Pan Am games, and Asian games, just to name a few. They are building the most integrated sports and entertainment marketing network in the industry.What they do: Brand consulting, brand experiences and live events, purpose-driven marketing, strategic partnerships, integrated marketing, advisory and innovation.

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