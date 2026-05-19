Penda Learning Named #14 on Time's List of America's Top EdTech Companies of 2026

Penda ranks among the nation’s top education technology companies and stands out as one of the highest-ranked K–12 science solutions on the list.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penda Learning, a Learning 2020 company and leading provider of online science intervention for grades 3–high school, has been named #14 on TIME’s list of America’s Top EdTech Companies of 2026, developed in partnership with Statista Inc, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The complete list can be found on the Penda website , as well as on Time.com The recognition places Penda in the top tier of a broad national ranking of 250 education technology companies, spanning a wide range of solutions including workforce learning, higher education, classroom management, assessment, tutoring, instructional content, and student engagement platforms. Among that expansive field, Penda’s position at #14 underscores the growing demand for proven, outcomes-driven science solutions at a time when schools are placing renewed urgency on science mastery, STEM readiness, and measurable academic impact.TIME and Statista’s methodology evaluated over 2,500 companies primarily focused on educational technology, products, and services. The final ranking was based on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact, including measures related to product and service portfolios, market relevance, intellectual property, and other performance indicators.“This recognition is a powerful validation of what our district partners already know: science achievement can accelerate when students are engaged, teachers are supported, and schools have access to high-quality, hand-crafted standards-based instructional tools,” said Bill Tudor, CEO. “Being ranked #14 among such a wide field of EdTech companies is an incredible honor, but what matters most is what this ranking represents: real impact for students, meaningful ROI for schools, and a renewed national focus on preparing more learners for STEM futures.”Penda’s strong placement reflects the company’s continued momentum as schools look beyond engagement alone and demand solutions that deliver measurable learning outcomes. Penda combines a gamification-based reward system, science activities handcrafted to NGSS and state standards, interactive simulations and data sets, automated assignments, assessments, and reporting tools to help teachers support every learner while saving instructional time. The platform is designed to help schools address persistent science challenges, including limited instructional time, learning gaps, vocabulary barriers, teacher shortages, intervention needs, and the need for actionable data.The recognition also comes as science literacy takes on greater importance nationwide. As STEM fields continue to drive economic growth and workforce demand, schools are increasingly prioritizing science mastery earlier and more consistently, so students graduate prepared for college, careers, and civic life in a science- and technology-driven world.“Districts are asking a critical question: How do we improve science outcomes in a way that is scalable, affordable, engaging, and proven? Penda’s ranking by TIME and Statista is an honor and reinforces that effective science instruction is essential to student opportunity and the future STEM workforce,” said Corey Peloquin, Chief Revenue Officer.Penda’s research-backed approach has demonstrated meaningful gains in science achievement, including evidence of improved outcomes for students using the platform compared with control groups, as well as impact across historically lower-performing student groups and schools. Penda also emphasizes ROI, delivering science learning impact through a scalable model designed to help schools improve outcomes while managing per-pupil costs.With its #14 ranking, Penda joins some of the most recognized names in education technology while distinguishing itself as a company focused squarely on helping schools make science a priority again.About Penda Learning:Penda Learning, a Learning 2020 company, delivers high-quality, hand-crafted science instruction and intervention for students in grades 3 through high school. Penda’s 3-dimensional, phenomena-based science activities and assessments combine multimedia, interactive simulations, large real-world data sets, a gamification-based student reward experience, and robust reporting for NGSS, Florida SASS, Texas TEKS, and other state standards. Penda also features Cosmos, its AI-powered instructional assistant, which provides on-demand structured, guided instructional support and coaching to students when needed. Designed for inclusive science learning, the platform includes accessibility features such as Immersive Reader with read-aloud capability and a language translation tool supporting more than 100 languages. Through engaging instruction, targeted intervention, and actionable reporting, Penda helps schools improve science achievement, engagement, and long-term student success.

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