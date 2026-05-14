Esamatic Srl Reports Strong Early Engagement for Costa Paradiso App in First Week of Android Public Beta

costa paradiso Costa Paradiso app on the Apple Store, showcasing an AI-powered travel guide for exploring Sardinia

Hyperlocal two-sided community platform reaches 129 users and 33% supply-side composition in first week of Android public beta in Costa Paradiso, Italy.

Our thesis was that an app designed around the constraints of a small real geography - rather than scaling generic features to a national audience - would see faster engagement and balance.” — Andrea Soldano, Founder, Esamatic Srl

MILAN, ITALY, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esamatic Srl, a Milan-based Italian software company, today announced early adoption metrics for Costa Paradiso , its hyperlocal community application combining property booking, a directory of local services, and an AI-powered concierge in a single platform purpose-built for micro-community deployment. The Android public beta of the application became available on the Google Play Store on May 8, 2026, complementing the iOS version already available on the Apple App Store In the first seven days following Android public release, the platform recorded:- 39 new user registrations, a 43% increase over the prior closed-beta cohort- 26 new active Android devices, representing the entirety of the current Android installed base, all acquired within the launch window- 10 new service listings published by local operators- 144 in-app chat interactions exchanged across the user base- 75 active devices across iOS and Android combined- 129 total registered users since the beginning of the programA signal of particular interest for early-stage marketplace dynamics is the platform's two-sided composition. 42 of the 129 registered users (33%) are supply-side participants - property owners, dual-role residents (operating both as guests and as local providers), and licensed service operators. Marketplaces in their earliest weeks typically struggle to populate the supply side ahead of consumer demand; the Costa Paradiso rollout has so far inverted this pattern, with offer-side and demand-side users growing in parallel."Costa Paradiso is a micro-community of a few thousand lots, but it concentrates a high density of property owners, seasonal residents, and local operators who have historically coordinated through informal channels," said Andrea Soldano, Founder of Esamatic Srl. "Our thesis was that an application designed around the constraints of a small, real geography - rather than scaling generic features to a national audience - would see faster engagement and a healthier supply-demand balance from day one. The data from the first week of Android availability is consistent with that hypothesis, and we view it as a validation of the hyperlocal-first model."The Costa Paradiso application is built on a serverless edge architecture using Cloudflare Workers, D1, and Vectorize, and integrates an AI concierge performing semantic search across the platform's local service inventory. The application is available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play, public beta), with download links unified at https://costaparadiso.app/download Esamatic intends to publish a follow-up performance update at the close of the Android beta phase, including booking request volume, retention cohorts, and supply-side growth.About Esamatic SrlEsamatic Srl is an Italian software company headquartered in Milan, Italy, and a Microsoft Partner. The Costa Paradiso application is a hyperlocal community platform combining property booking, a local services directory, and an AI-assisted concierge for residents, property owners, and visitors of the Costa Paradiso seaside community in Sardinia. More information: https://costaparadiso.app

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