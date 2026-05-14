PSTrax Partners with Fleetio to Modernize and Streamline Public Safety Fleet Management

A system for first responders that connects daily vehicle inspections with maintenance workflows

PSTrax and Fleetio connect vehicle inspections and maintenance workflows in one platform, improving compliance and uptime for public safety agencies.

Operational readiness starts with knowing your fleet is ready to go when it matters most. This partnership helps agencies close the loop between frontline inspections and backend maintenance.” — Ankush Grover, Vice President of Product at PSTrax

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSTrax, the trusted operations management platform for tracking fleets, inventory, and mission-critical assets across public safety agencies, municipalities, and the Department of Defense (DoD), today announced a new integration with Fleetio , the leading fleet optimization platform. The integration connects daily vehicle readiness inspections in PSTrax with Fleetio’s maintenance workflows, providing agencies with a seamless way to manage inspections, flag issues, and track service history on a single platform.PSTrax helps agencies and businesses manage fleet operations with confidence by automating routine inspections, tracking compliance, and managing assets. Through this integration, customers reduce duplicate processes, streamline scheduling, and gain real-time visibility into vehicle status, compliance, and readiness—ensuring fleets are mission-ready, and downtime is minimized.Fleetio’s cloud- and mobile-based platform supports full lifecycle fleet management, including service scheduling, repair coordination, fuel tracking, vendor management, and recall alerts. Its open API and integration-friendly design make it simple for organizations to unify essential fleet operations by connecting trusted solutions like PSTrax.Through the new PSTrax and Fleetio integration, mutual customers can:- Complete daily vehicle checks in PSTrax and automatically sync flagged issues to Fleetio- View maintenance history, service schedules, and vendor repairs in real time- Eliminate redundant processes and connect compliance records with fleet maintenance-Gain full visibility into vehicle readiness and service needs in one centralized system“Operational readiness starts with knowing your fleet is ready to go when it matters most,” said Ankush Grover, Vice President of Product at PSTrax. “By connecting PSTrax’s trusted vehicle inspection system with Fleetio’s maintenance capabilities, we’re helping agencies close the loop between frontline inspections and backend maintenance without extra steps or paperwork.”“This integration is all about giving first responders more control, clarity, and confidence in their fleet operations,” said Ray Shanahan, Senior Business Development Director at PSTrax. “We’re bringing together two powerful platforms to reduce downtime, support compliance, and enhance safety.”Stefano Daneri, Product Marketing Manager of Integration & Partnerships added, “Fleetio is committed to open integrations that make life easier for fleet operators. Working with PSTrax delivers on that promise by providing the tools they need to manage both daily readiness and long-term maintenance in one connected experience.”The PSTrax–Fleetio integration brings greater accountability, efficiency, and transparency to fleet management, supporting organizations in their mission to serve with safety and speed. Contact the PSTrax team to learn more or request a walkthrough of the integration.About PSTraxPSTrax is a cloud-based operations management platform built for Fire & Rescue, EMS, Law Enforcement, and Department of Defense agencies. The platform digitizes routine checks and automates inventory and asset management across all operational areas (Vehicles, Stations, PPE, SCBA, Supplies, Assets, Controlled Substances, and Blood Products), helping agencies reduce administrative workload while maintaining readiness, accountability, and compliance. Each module is tailored to the agency it supports, ensuring effectiveness across diverse mission sets.More than 1,400 public safety agencies of all sizes rely on PSTrax to stay operationally ready and focus on protecting the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.pstrax.com For media inquiries, please contact marketing@pstrax.comAbout FleetioFleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company supports over 1 million vehicles on its platform, including more than 7,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com For media inquiries, please contact press@fleetio.com.

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