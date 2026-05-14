San Marcos Pest Control Company Paladin Pest Control Wins Best of Hays for Third Year in a Row

Paladin Pest Control Wins Best of Hays For the Third Year in A Row

San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control celebrates its third consecutive Best of Hays win with discounted pricing, no contracts, and transparent service.

Our mission has always been to provide honest, high-quality pest control with a customer experience that feels simple and transparent.” — Michael Flournoy

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin Pest Control, a locally owned company offering pest control in San Marcos TX, is proud to announce that it has been voted Best of Hays for the third consecutive year.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the company and reflects the continued support of homeowners throughout San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, and surrounding Central Texas communities.

In addition to winning Best of Hays, Paladin Pest Control has also:

- Earned Top 3 placement in Best of North Hays for the last two consecutive years

- Been recognized as a 2025 Next Door Neighborhood Favorite

“Our mission has always been to provide honest, high-quality pest control with a customer experience that feels simple and transparent,” said Michael Flournoy, the company's founder. “Winning Best of Hays for the third year in a row is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the people and communities we serve every day.”

Paladin Pest Control has built a strong reputation across Hays County by offering a modern approach to pest control focused on transparency, communication, and customer satisfaction. The company is known for:

- Transparent online pricing

- No contracts or cancellation fees

- A bug-free guarantee

- 5-star reviews

- Friendly local technicians and customer support

Unlike many pest control companies that rely on hidden pricing, door knockers and aggressive sales tactics, Paladin Pest Control allows homeowners to view pricing online, schedule online, and start service without being locked into lengthy contracts.

To celebrate the company’s third consecutive Best of Hays win, Paladin Pest Control is also launching a limited-time celebration promotion with reduced pricing for Hays County. During the celebration period, homeowners can lock in San Marcos Pest Control starting as low as $37 per month on qualifying plans.

The company says the promotion is intended as a way to thank the local community for its continued trust and support.

Founded in San Marcos, Paladin Pest Control provides honest pest control services throughout Hays County and nearby Central Texas communities.

Services include protection against ants, spiders, roaches, rodents, mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, termites, and other common Texas pests.

For more information about Paladin Pest Control or the company’s celebration pricing promotion, visit:

Paladin Pest Control Official Website

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