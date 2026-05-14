GMR Marks First Day of Trading on NYSE, Bringing Integrated National EMS Platform Public

New York Stock Exchange May 13, 2026

Company Marks Public Debut by Giving Employees a Stake in the Company They Helped Build

GMR Solutions Inc. (NYSE:GMRS)

We care for patients when they need us most. Whether at home, at the site of an accident, while attending an event or in other settings where time-sensitive care is needed.” — Nick Loporcaro, GMR Board Chairman and CEO

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMR Solutions Inc. (“GMR”), the nation’s largest provider of emergency medical services (EMS), yesterday celebrated its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GMRS—bringing visibility to a vital, growing sector that intersects with many Americans’ lives.“We care for patients when they need us most,” said Nick Loporcaro, GMR chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “Whether at home, at the site of an accident, while attending an event or in other settings where time-sensitive care is needed.”In recognition of the critical role employees have played in building the company—and the future they will help shape—GMR announced a program designed to allow team members to share in the company’s success and become owners of the organization they help lead every day.“GMR exists because of the people who show up for our patients and communities every single day,” said Loporcaro. “Becoming a public company is a milestone, but it’s also a responsibility—to our employees, our patients, and the communities we serve. Inviting our team members to share in GMR’s ownership is a meaningful way to recognize their dedication and ensure they benefit from our growth.”Expanding Employee Ownership Across GMRIn connection with the initial public offering, GMR is introducing a Founders Day Equity Program, through which eligible full-time employees will receive an award funded by a $185 million stock pool.“This program is about more than stock,” added Nick Loporcaro. “It reflects who we are as an organization. EMS professionals are a special group—selfless, mission-driven, and deeply committed to the communities they serve. Giving our people a stake in GMR is about honoring that commitment and empowering them to help drive the transformation of emergency care.”About GMR Solutions Inc.GMR is the nation’s largest provider of emergency medical services (“EMS”), delivering EMS and other essential out-of-hospital care in rural and urban communities that represent more than 60% of the U.S. population. As the only national, fully integrated, air and ground EMS provider, GMR operates in approximately 1,400 counties across the country. A recognized innovator, GMR develops new solutions to meet evolving industry needs and expand access to high-quality care. With roughly 34,000 team members, GMR supports roughly 5.5 million patient encounters annually and performs a critical care intervention every 89 seconds. Its family of solutions includes ambulance EMS provider American Medical Response, as well as multiple air EMS organizations including Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation, and AirMed International.Forward Looking StatementsThese forward-looking statements are based on GMR’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and GMR believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond GMR’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in GMR’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. GMR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

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