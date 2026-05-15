Rosarian Academy Appoints Sharon Morris-Lencheski as Head of School: Advancing Academic Excellence for Its Next Century

Dr. Lencheski emerged as a mission-driven leader with the vision and capabilities needed to guide Rosarian into its next century” — Rosarian Academy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosarian Academy announced the appointment of Sharon Morris-Lencheski as its new Head of School, following a comprehensive two-year search. The appointment was unanimously approved by the school’s Board of Directors in partnership with Dominican Veritas Ministries.

Dr. Lencheski brings a blend of academic leadership, operational expertise, and institutional knowledge to the role. She has served at Rosarian Academy for four years, where she has earned the respect of faculty, students, and families and demonstrated a strong ability to lead across academic and administrative functions.

Her professional background includes executive-level experience in administration, fiscal oversight, and organizational leadership. As Head of School, Dr. Lencheski will focus on strengthening curriculum, enhancing technology integration, reviewing scope and sequence, and expanding real-world skills development in areas including communication, science, business, and the arts. She will also prioritize continued growth in athletics, fine arts, and extracurricular programs, while deepening Rosarian’s Catholic identity through increased participation in liturgies, retreats, and service initiatives.

“As Rosarian looks to the next 100 years, my servant leadership focus is on preparing students to lead with faith, confidence, and purpose,” Dr. Lencheski said. “Rosarian is an academically-thriving, faith-filled community, and I am honored to help shape its future.”

The leadership announcement follows Rosarian Academy’s recent national recognition as a Top Private Catholic School for 2026 by Education Insider Magazine, honoring the school’s commitment to faith-centered, academically rigorous, and holistic education.

With new leadership in place and continued momentum across academics, student life, and campus growth, Rosarian Academy is positioned to further strengthen its role as a leading independent Catholic school in Palm Beach County.

About Rosarian Academy

Founded in 1925 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Rosarian Academy is an independent coeducational Catholic school located in West Palm Beach, Florida, serving students from Montessori through Grade 8. Sponsored by Dominican Veritas Ministries, the school is rooted in the Dominican values of prayer, community, study, and service, and is committed to educating the whole child, mind, body, and spirit through academic excellence, faith formation, fine arts, athletics, and service. Rosarian Academy is accredited by the Florida Catholic Conference and the Florida Council of Independent Schools and is recognized for its rigorous curriculum, small class sizes, and vibrant, close-knit community. For more information, visit: https://rosarian.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.