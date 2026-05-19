National Action Resolutions Group Reports Strong Start to 2026, Expands Operations and Portfolio Acquisitions

NARG continues to scale operations, expand its team, and increase portfolio acquisitions to support ongoing growth in 2026

Growth is driven by having the right team, strong systems, and consistent execution. We’ve built a foundation focused on performance and scalability” — Charles Johnson

LOCKPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Action Resolutions Group LLC (NARG), a performance-driven consumer debt recovery and portfolio purchasing firm, announced a strong start to 2026, driven by continued operational growth, increased portfolio acquisitions, and a focus on scalable, data-driven collection strategies.

The company has seen consistent momentum in the early part of the year, supported by internal process optimization, team expansion, and an emphasis on efficient account management practices.

“Our growth is the direct result of a strong team and disciplined execution,” said Charles Johnson, Owner of National Action Resolutions Group. “We’ve built a system that focuses on performance, consistency, and long-term scalability, and we’re continuing to refine and expand that foundation.”

National Action Resolutions Group specializes in consumer debt recovery across a range of asset classes, including installment loans and charged-off accounts. The company also actively acquires portfolios and partners with lenders and brokers seeking efficient, results-oriented recovery solutions.

As part of its continued expansion, NARG is focused on:

Increasing portfolio acquisitions across multiple lending verticals

Enhancing internal systems and workflow automation

Expanding its team with experienced collection professionals

Building long-term relationships with lenders, brokers, and industry partners

The company’s approach emphasizes structured processes, account segmentation, and performance optimization, enabling consistent results while maintaining professional and compliant operations.

Looking ahead, National Action Resolutions Group plans to continue scaling its operations and strengthening its position within the consumer finance and receivables management industry.

About National Action Resolutions Group LLC

National Action Resolutions Group LLC is a U.S.-based consumer debt recovery and portfolio purchasing firm headquartered in Lockport, New York. The company focuses on delivering consistent portfolio performance through structured collection strategies, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Media Contact:

Charles Johnson

Owner, National Action Resolutions Group LLC

Phone: 716-266-7368

Email: cjohnson@nargllc.com

Website: www.nargllc.com

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