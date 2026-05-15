Nouri Health Relaunches Virtual Wellness Platform Focused on Nutrition, Movement, and Habit Support

Nouri Health announces the relaunch of its virtual wellness program, offering educational planning tools, structured support around nutrition, and movement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nouri Health , a New York City-based virtual metabolic health company, today announced the relaunch of its wellness program for adults seeking structured support around weight management, nutrition, movement, and long-term habit formation.The relaunched program is designed to bring several parts of modern metabolic health support into one coordinated virtual experience. Through Nouri, patients can complete an online health intake that is reviewed by licensed, independent healthcare providers. Providers evaluate each patient’s health history and determine whether a personalized care plan is appropriate based on individual clinical needs.“Nouri was built around a simple belief: weight management care should feel considered, continuous, and human,” said the founder of Nouri Health. “This relaunch reflects our focus on bringing clinical guidance, nutrition, fitness, and behavioral support into one coordinated experience.”The program includes four core areas of support:Clinical guidance: Patients complete an online health intake reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider. Eligibility and care decisions are made solely by the provider based on individual clinical evaluation.Nutrition planning: Patients receive practical support designed to make daily structure, meal planning, and consistency easier to maintain.Fitness programming: Patients receive movement guidance built around realistic progression and sustainable routines.Behavioral support: Patients receive support focused on routine, consistency, accountability, and long-term habit formation.The relaunch comes as more adults seek virtual care models that combine clinical oversight with day-to-day lifestyle support. Nouri’s model is designed for patients who want a structured, provider-guided experience rather than a fragmented approach to metabolic health.Nouri’s free wellness planning tools are available on their website. The calculators are intended for education and planning only and are not a diagnosis, prescription, or substitute for medical advice.More information about Nouri Health is available at the joinnouri website. Important safety and eligibility information is available on the website.About Nouri HealthNouri Health is a New York City-based virtual metabolic health company connecting patients with licensed, independent healthcare providers for clinician-guided care, nutrition planning, fitness programming, and behavioral support. Nouri does not provide medical advice or make clinical decisions. All medical decisions, including diagnosis, eligibility, and care planning, are made solely by licensed providers based on individual clinical evaluation.Important InformationThis release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Individual experiences vary. Patients should consult a licensed healthcare provider before starting or changing any care plan.

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