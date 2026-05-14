During National Police Week, DeliverFund Bridges the Intelligence Gap for Officers Fighting Human Trafficking

As America honors National Police Week, DeliverFund stands behind officers fighting human trafficking nationwide.

Through recent technical partnerships, we’re now distributing data to more than 1,200 law enforcement agencies and over 8,000 individual officers for free, thanks to our donors” — Nic McKinley, Founder & CEO of DeliverFund

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation observes National Police Week, May 10 through May 16, 2026, DeliverFund is recognizing the law enforcement officers on the front lines of one of the most difficult fights in America.

Human trafficking cases do not wait. Victims move. Evidence disappears. Traffickers adapt. The agencies pursuing them need intelligence support that can keep pace, and the expertise to turn fragmented leads into prosecution-ready cases. That is what DeliverFund provides.

DeliverFund recognizes the investigators, analysts, and agency partners working to identify traffickers, support victims, and disrupt exploitation that hides in plain sight -- in hotels, online ads, and neighborhoods across America.

DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization staffed by professionals from the intelligence community, law enforcement, and Special Operations. The organization provides the tools, technology, and analysis investigators need to identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and build prosecution-ready cases.

“Law enforcement can’t do surveillance, kick in a door, rescue a victim, and do intelligence work simultaneously,” said Nic McKinley, Founder and CEO of DeliverFund. “So we do the intelligence work, and they do the action side of it.”

That partnership was on display this year in Fort Worth. In an undercover operation covered by FOX 4, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies arrested 20 men who arrived at a hotel intending to buy sex. DeliverFund intelligence analyst Alisha Willemssen spent two days inside the sting, tracking buyers in real time and providing intelligence support as the operation unfolded. By targeting buyers, the operation attacks the demand side of commercial sex markets where exploitation and trafficking occur.

“Through recent technical partnerships, we’re now distributing data to more than 1,200 law enforcement agencies and over 8,000 individual officers for free, thanks to our donors,” McKinley said.

National Police Week honors those who have fallen in the line of duty. It also calls attention to the officers still serving -- those who spend their careers confronting one of the most serious crimes in America. DeliverFund is built to stand behind them.

DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization that combats human trafficking by equipping, training, and advising law enforcement. Staffed by professionals from the intelligence community, law enforcement, and Special Operations, the organization provides the tools, technology, and analysis investigators need to identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and build prosecution-ready cases. DeliverFund supports more than 8,000 law enforcement officers across state, local, and federal agencies through real-time intelligence reporting, proprietary technology platforms, advanced training, and on-demand RFI services. Learn more at DeliverFund.org

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