International Polo Tour® Announces Return to Morven Park With the IPT Hotels at Sea® Polo Team this Summer in Virginia

Photo Courtesy of the International Polo Tour® Photo Courtesy of the International Polo Tour®

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises Polo Team is bringing its signature blend of luxury, athletic energy, and global sporting prestige back to the nation’s capital region starting this June at historic Morven Park, IPT’s summer home in Virginia.The announcement comes just months ahead of the annual IPT Sunset Polo ™ White Lotus 250th Anniversary Invitational World Cup, benefiting We Will Survive Cancer , which will take place at Morven Park for the first time in the event’s expansive history on September 19th.“We are thrilled to return to Morven Park this summer, especially as Virginia’s beautiful season creates the perfect setting for players, guests, families, and fans,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board of the International Polo Tourand Hotels & Resorts at Sea. “We look forward to transforming Saturday evenings into unforgettable showcases of sport, hospitality, and community for our amazing fans throughout Virginia and the greater capital region.”Beginning this June, Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises will welcome its cruise suite guests & polo lovers and first-time spectators alike to enjoy a vibrant blend of sport, style, and social energy. Set against the historic and picturesque backdrop of Morven Park, the series will bring together sports enthusiasts, families, VIP guests, cruise clientele, and the local community for a new summer tradition in Leesburg.Each Saturday evening, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises guests will be invited to experience the matches from the IPT Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises exclusive hospitality box—an elegant vantage point to take in the speed, precision, and beauty of world-class polo as the sun sets over Virginia’s rolling countryside.The Summer Polo Series is part of IPT’s expanding national footprint, which includes additional IPT Sunset Polo™ events held globally in partnership with leading polo organizations. Together, these events celebrate the sport’s rich heritage while creating modern, accessible, and high-energy experiences designed to introduce polo to new audiences.“Morven Park in Loudoun County, Virginia has become one of the most exciting summer polo destinations for us,” added Salahi. “It is the wealthiest county in the United States and is where many of our upper suite clients for our global luxury cruise ships and yacht partners are located. We are bringing together the thrill of the sport with the magic of our legendary Hotels at Sealuxury hospitality on warm summer nights—an experience unlike anything else in the region.”The 2026 series will feature elevated hospitality, curated entertainment, and IPT’s signature atmosphere, blending luxury, community, and the timeless spirit of polo. Whether guests come for the sport, the social scene, or a memorable summer evening outdoors, the IPT Hotels at SeaSummer Polo Series is poised to become one of Virginia’s standout seasonal events.To learn more about the International Polo Tourand its global initiatives, visit:ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL POLO TOURThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to advocating the sport of polo through prestigious competition, international cultural exchange, luxury hospitality experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport and culture. As part of its continued expansion, the organization is developing one of the world’s most technologically advanced climate-controlled indoor polo stadiums in South Florida, scheduled to open by 2030, creating a new global destination for sport, entertainment, tourism, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities related to the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information:Contact IPT: https://internationalpolotour.com/contact-us%2Fstaff%2Fplayers

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