Bestselling NDE Author PMH Atwater Featured at Free Spiritual Awakenings Conference 2026

PMH Atwater speaks on Effects of Childhood Near-Death Experiences at Spiritual Conference 2026 Childhood Near-Death Experience Expert, PMH Atwater The Forever Angels: Near-Death Experiences in Childhood and Their Lifelong Impact by PMH Atwater

Bestselling NDE Researcher PMH Atwater Brings Groundbreaking Insights to Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2026.

A brush with death can refine a child's perception for a lifetime.” — PMH Atwater

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a child comes back from the brink of death — and how does it shape the rest of their life? This compelling question will be explored by world authority and bestselling author, PMH Atwater, L.H.D., during an exclusive interview with Yvonne Kason, M.D. " Children Who Have Near-Death Experiences " is the topic of this groundbreaking interview at the Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2026, Sunday, June 7, at 11 AM Eastern / 8 AM Pacific Time. The public is welcome to attend this free conference; register at spiritualconference.org.People who experience a Near-Death Experience before age six — whether now children or adults reflecting back — often share strikingly similar patterns, yet their long-term outcomes can differ dramatically. Dr. Atwater’s extensive research reveals that children typically display characteristics such as:• Heightened senses and vivid imagination• Intellectual curiosity and drive• Strong intuitive or psychic abilities• Feelings of loneliness and independence• Higher IQ and deep empathy• A nonlinear path of development and a profound ethical sense“They think differently than anyone else in the family,” says Atwater, describing the lifelong distinctions of early experiencers.A pioneering investigator into near-death states, PMH Atwater has studied nearly 5,000 adult and child experiencers over several decades. Author of 21 books, including the celebrated "The Forever Angels: Near-Death Experiences in Childhood and Their Lifelong Impact," she is acknowledged globally for reshaping understanding of life, death, and consciousness. Her research has been cited in The Lancet, and she has presented twice at the United Nations. Atwater is also an Honoree of the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor. The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2026 , taking place online June 6–7, features 42 speakers from 12 countries sharing insights on Near-Death Experiences, Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Consciousness, and Spiritual Healing. Keynote speakers include Dannion Brinkley, PMH Atwater, Yvonne Kason, MD, Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards, and Shaun Lether.Admission is free. For the full schedule and registration, visit spiritualconference.org.Media Contact: Yvonne KasonSpiritual Awakenings InternationalEmail: info@SpiritualConference.orgWebsite: spiritualconference.org

Childhood Near-Death Experiences: A Lifetime Legacy ~ PMH Atwater

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